Rishabh Instruments Ltd Summary

Rishabh Instruments Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Rishabh Instruments Private Limited, under the Companies Act, 1956, dated October 6, 1982, granted by the ROC. On conversion of the Company into Public Limited on September 8, 2022, name was changed to Rishabh Instruments Limited and the RoC issued a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on September 22, 2022. The Company is a global energy efficiency solution company focused on electrical automation, metering and measurement, precision engineered products, with diverse applications across industries including power, automotive and industrial sectors. The Company supply a wide range of electrical measurement and process optimization equipment, and are vertically integrated player involved in designing, developing, manufacturing and supplying electrical automation devices; metering, control and protection devices; portable test and measuring instruments; and solar string inverters. In addition, it manufacture and supply aluminium high pressure die casting through Subsidiary, Lumel Alucast. It also provide certain manufacturing services which include mould design and manufacturing, EMI/EMC testing services, Electronic Manufacturing Services, and software solutions (e.g., MARC).Electrical automation products include energy management software, transducers and isolators, paperless recorders (chartless) and dataloggers, temperature and humidity recorders, I/O converters and temperature controllers among others. Their metering, control and protection devices consist of analog panel meters, rotary cam switches, current transformers, shunts, digital panel meters, multifunction meters, multi-load monitoring meters, power quality meters, power quality analyzers, power factor controllers, LV and MV relays, genset controllers, synchronizing units, power supply and battery chargers among others. Under portable test and measuring instruments portfolio, the Company manufacture various categories of digital multimeters, digital clamp meters, digital insulation testers, digital earth testers and environmental products such as ultrasonic level/thickness meter, digital luxmeter, non-contact tachometers, DB meter, submarine cable fault locator among others. Apart from these, it also manufacture solar string inverters in India designed for use in photovoltaic installations connected to the grid. In terms of aluminium high pressure die castings, we serve global automation, automotive and other industries with our inhouse designed tools (which include die casting moulds and CNC fixtures) and various post casting processes such as high precision machining, surface treatment and heat treatment. The Company provide complete aluminium high pressure die casting solutions for customers requiring close tolerance fabrication such as automotive compressor manufacturers and automation high precision flow meters manufacturers, machining and finishing of precision components. The Company is diversified in terms of end users of products, serving industrial (FMCG, pharmaceutical, cement, steel, railways), power (generation, transmission and distribution, renewable energy, oil and gas), OEM industries (transformer, motor, cable and special machine manufacturers) and new applications (data centre, laboratories, semiconductors, consumer electronics, and building automation).The Company was founded in 1982 by Narendra Joharimal Goliya who is the Promoter.In 1983, the Company entered into an agreement for technical assistance with a Germany based company.In 1993, it entered into a distributorship agreement with Larsen & Toubro Limited.In 1997, it entered into an agreement for technical assistance with M/s Gossen - Metrawatt GmbH.In 1998, the Company increased Manufacturing Facility I at Nashik.In 2002, it entered into a technology transfer agreement with a Germany based company.In 2008, it entered into an agreement with a company based out of United Kingdom for production of audio / video recording equipments.The Company acquired Lubuskie Zaklady Aparatw Elektrycznych Lumel Splka akcyjna in Fiscal 2012. Lumel supplied aluminium die casting to the automotive industry. In 2016, it entered into an intellectual property agreement with an Italy based company wherein it assigned intellectual property rights in respect of APV centralised inverters, APV cabinets, APV-S string inverters and string boxes.In 2020, Lumel SA built a manufacturing facility for electronics manufacturing and further acquired a division of product from Relpol S.A.In 2021, the Company received M-SIPs approval from the Government of India.The Company made a public issue of 11,128,858 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 491 Crore comprising a Fresh Issue of 1,700,680 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 75 Crore and 9,428,178 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 416 Crore through Offer for Sale in September, 2023. Lumel S.A., a material subsidiary of the Company, received a subsidy of Rs 12.8 Croren under the European Funds for a Modern Economy Programme for a project on developing innovative control and protection devices for the energy industry in 2023. The Company has started expansion to the existing manufacturing unit in Nashik in 2024.