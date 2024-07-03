Summary

Indo Tech Transformers Limited, the flagship of the Indo Tech Group is engaged in the business of manufacturing power and distribution transformers and various special application transformers, mobile sub-station transformers and sub-stations. The Company has manufacturing plant located at Palakkad in Kerala and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu. The company manufactures Open Ventilated Dry Type Transformers in technical tie-up with E I Dupont. The company has a list of over 3900 satisfied customers which includes state electricity boards (SEBs), engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors, and the corporate sector. They have also exported to USA, UK, Canada, Nigeria, Germany, Egypt, Singapore, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Japan, Switzerland etc. They are having their marketing offices in major cities in India and agents in various important cities world over.Indo Tech Transformers Limited was incorporated in 1992 in the State of Tamil Nadu. In the year 1994, the company made a tie up with Allied Signals for transformers of Amorphous Metal Core Distribution Transformers. In the year 1995, they manufactured the Fail Safe Distribution Transformers and their in-house developed the RADAC SystemIn the year 1997, the company set up Thirumazhisai plant and started to manufacture power transformers and in the year 1998, they commenced manufacturing Mobile transformer. In the year 2001, they manufactured 230 KV class of transformers for Florida Power Corporation

