Indo Tech Transformers Ltd Share Price

3,253
(-3.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:14:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,480
  • Day's High3,480
  • 52 Wk High3,360.65
  • Prev. Close3,360.65
  • Day's Low3,222
  • 52 Wk Low 633.75
  • Turnover (lac)861.29
  • P/E59.59
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value226.73
  • EPS56.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,454.69
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Indo Tech Transformers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

3,480

Prev. Close

3,360.65

Turnover(Lac.)

861.29

Day's High

3,480

Day's Low

3,222

52 Week's High

3,360.65

52 Week's Low

633.75

Book Value

226.73

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,454.69

P/E

59.59

EPS

56.38

Divi. Yield

0

Indo Tech Transformers Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

Indo Tech Transformers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Indo Tech Transformers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.39%

Institutions: 0.39%

Non-Institutions: 24.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indo Tech Transformers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.62

10.62

10.62

10.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

206.54

160.28

134.5

122.61

Net Worth

217.16

170.9

145.12

133.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

205.99

205.32

220.17

148.8

yoy growth (%)

0.32

-6.74

47.96

-21.62

Raw materials

-143.01

-153.57

-174.71

-109.76

As % of sales

69.42

74.79

79.35

73.76

Employee costs

-22.51

-21.58

-18.34

-16.97

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.35

0.09

-3.69

-9.06

Depreciation

-4.82

-4.78

-4.73

-4.81

Tax paid

-0.06

1.82

0

-2.2

Working capital

13.03

-7.86

1.47

-9.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.32

-6.74

47.96

-21.62

Op profit growth

-2,485.7

-88.39

-37.53

43.82

EBIT growth

2,200.6

-108.76

-59.12

-296.18

Net profit growth

227.33

-151.98

-67.23

-380.12

No Record Found

Indo Tech Transformers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indo Tech Transformers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Shridhar Gokhale

Independent Director

Ajay Kumar Dhagat

Independent Director

Sutanu Behuria

Chairman (Non-Executive)

N Visweswara Reddy

Director

K Sharat Chandra

Independent Director

Leena M Sathyanarayanan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manikandan M

Director

Sudheer Vennam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indo Tech Transformers Ltd

Summary

Indo Tech Transformers Limited, the flagship of the Indo Tech Group is engaged in the business of manufacturing power and distribution transformers and various special application transformers, mobile sub-station transformers and sub-stations. The Company has manufacturing plant located at Palakkad in Kerala and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu. The company manufactures Open Ventilated Dry Type Transformers in technical tie-up with E I Dupont. The company has a list of over 3900 satisfied customers which includes state electricity boards (SEBs), engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors, and the corporate sector. They have also exported to USA, UK, Canada, Nigeria, Germany, Egypt, Singapore, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Japan, Switzerland etc. They are having their marketing offices in major cities in India and agents in various important cities world over.Indo Tech Transformers Limited was incorporated in 1992 in the State of Tamil Nadu. In the year 1994, the company made a tie up with Allied Signals for transformers of Amorphous Metal Core Distribution Transformers. In the year 1995, they manufactured the Fail Safe Distribution Transformers and their in-house developed the RADAC SystemIn the year 1997, the company set up Thirumazhisai plant and started to manufacture power transformers and in the year 1998, they commenced manufacturing Mobile transformer. In the year 2001, they manufactured 230 KV class of transformers for Florida Power Corporation
Company FAQs

What is the Indo Tech Transformers Ltd share price today?

The Indo Tech Transformers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3253 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Tech Transformers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indo Tech Transformers Ltd is ₹3454.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indo Tech Transformers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indo Tech Transformers Ltd is 59.59 and 14.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indo Tech Transformers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indo Tech Transformers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indo Tech Transformers Ltd is ₹633.75 and ₹3360.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indo Tech Transformers Ltd?

Indo Tech Transformers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 97.55%, 3 Years at 145.29%, 1 Year at 403.77%, 6 Month at 83.18%, 3 Month at 86.45% and 1 Month at 15.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indo Tech Transformers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indo Tech Transformers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.40 %
Public - 24.60 %

