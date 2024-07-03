Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹3,480
Prev. Close₹3,360.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹861.29
Day's High₹3,480
Day's Low₹3,222
52 Week's High₹3,360.65
52 Week's Low₹633.75
Book Value₹226.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,454.69
P/E59.59
EPS56.38
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.62
10.62
10.62
10.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
206.54
160.28
134.5
122.61
Net Worth
217.16
170.9
145.12
133.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
205.99
205.32
220.17
148.8
yoy growth (%)
0.32
-6.74
47.96
-21.62
Raw materials
-143.01
-153.57
-174.71
-109.76
As % of sales
69.42
74.79
79.35
73.76
Employee costs
-22.51
-21.58
-18.34
-16.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.35
0.09
-3.69
-9.06
Depreciation
-4.82
-4.78
-4.73
-4.81
Tax paid
-0.06
1.82
0
-2.2
Working capital
13.03
-7.86
1.47
-9.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.32
-6.74
47.96
-21.62
Op profit growth
-2,485.7
-88.39
-37.53
43.82
EBIT growth
2,200.6
-108.76
-59.12
-296.18
Net profit growth
227.33
-151.98
-67.23
-380.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Shridhar Gokhale
Independent Director
Ajay Kumar Dhagat
Independent Director
Sutanu Behuria
Chairman (Non-Executive)
N Visweswara Reddy
Director
K Sharat Chandra
Independent Director
Leena M Sathyanarayanan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manikandan M
Director
Sudheer Vennam
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indo Tech Transformers Ltd
Summary
Indo Tech Transformers Limited, the flagship of the Indo Tech Group is engaged in the business of manufacturing power and distribution transformers and various special application transformers, mobile sub-station transformers and sub-stations. The Company has manufacturing plant located at Palakkad in Kerala and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu. The company manufactures Open Ventilated Dry Type Transformers in technical tie-up with E I Dupont. The company has a list of over 3900 satisfied customers which includes state electricity boards (SEBs), engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors, and the corporate sector. They have also exported to USA, UK, Canada, Nigeria, Germany, Egypt, Singapore, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Japan, Switzerland etc. They are having their marketing offices in major cities in India and agents in various important cities world over.Indo Tech Transformers Limited was incorporated in 1992 in the State of Tamil Nadu. In the year 1994, the company made a tie up with Allied Signals for transformers of Amorphous Metal Core Distribution Transformers. In the year 1995, they manufactured the Fail Safe Distribution Transformers and their in-house developed the RADAC SystemIn the year 1997, the company set up Thirumazhisai plant and started to manufacture power transformers and in the year 1998, they commenced manufacturing Mobile transformer. In the year 2001, they manufactured 230 KV class of transformers for Florida Power Corporation
Read More
The Indo Tech Transformers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3253 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indo Tech Transformers Ltd is ₹3454.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indo Tech Transformers Ltd is 59.59 and 14.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indo Tech Transformers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indo Tech Transformers Ltd is ₹633.75 and ₹3360.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indo Tech Transformers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 97.55%, 3 Years at 145.29%, 1 Year at 403.77%, 6 Month at 83.18%, 3 Month at 86.45% and 1 Month at 15.59%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.