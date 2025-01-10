Indo Tech Transformers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.62
10.62
10.62
10.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
206.54
160.28
134.5
122.61
Net Worth
217.16
170.9
145.12
133.23
Minority Interest
Debt
5
11.34
0.56
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.59
3.45
3.31
3.78
Total Liabilities
226.75
185.69
148.99
137.01
Fixed Assets
49.25
45.31
42.53
43.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.13
4.03
3.31
3.78
Networking Capital
112.81
94
60.65
67.7
Inventories
122.09
73.91
52.9
35.88
Inventory Days
63.57
Sundry Debtors
138.9
129.31
81.59
69.27
Debtor Days
122.73
Other Current Assets
15.49
11.69
20.18
17.26
Sundry Creditors
-84.78
-89.18
-69.77
-37.69
Creditor Days
66.78
Other Current Liabilities
-78.89
-31.73
-24.25
-17.02
Cash
57.54
42.36
42.5
21.78
Total Assets
226.73
185.7
148.99
137
