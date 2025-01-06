iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo Tech Transformers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,258.4
(-3.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Indo Tech.Trans. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6.35

0.09

-3.69

-9.06

Depreciation

-4.82

-4.78

-4.73

-4.81

Tax paid

-0.06

1.82

0

-2.2

Working capital

13.03

-7.86

1.47

-9.37

Other operating items

Operating

14.49

-10.72

-6.96

-25.46

Capital expenditure

0.6

6.73

0.84

-42.95

Free cash flow

15.09

-3.99

-6.11

-68.41

Equity raised

232.23

237.46

254.74

283.09

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

247.32

233.47

248.63

214.68

