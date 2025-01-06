Indo Tech Transformers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6.35
0.09
-3.69
-9.06
Depreciation
-4.82
-4.78
-4.73
-4.81
Tax paid
-0.06
1.82
0
-2.2
Working capital
13.03
-7.86
1.47
-9.37
Other operating items
Operating
14.49
-10.72
-6.96
-25.46
Capital expenditure
0.6
6.73
0.84
-42.95
Free cash flow
15.09
-3.99
-6.11
-68.41
Equity raised
232.23
237.46
254.74
283.09
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
247.32
233.47
248.63
214.68
