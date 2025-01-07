Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
205.99
205.32
220.17
148.8
yoy growth (%)
0.32
-6.74
47.96
-21.62
Raw materials
-143.01
-153.57
-174.71
-109.76
As % of sales
69.42
74.79
79.35
73.76
Employee costs
-22.51
-21.58
-18.34
-16.97
As % of sales
10.93
10.51
8.33
11.4
Other costs
-32.05
-30.51
-30.15
-26.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.56
14.86
13.69
18.09
Operating profit
8.41
-0.35
-3.03
-4.86
OPM
4.08
-0.17
-1.37
-3.26
Depreciation
-4.82
-4.78
-4.73
-4.81
Interest expense
-0.15
-0.18
-0.46
-1.17
Other income
2.91
5.42
4.55
1.78
Profit before tax
6.35
0.09
-3.69
-9.06
Taxes
-0.06
1.82
0
-2.2
Tax rate
-1.05
1,879.69
0
24.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.28
1.92
-3.69
-11.27
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.28
1.92
-3.69
-11.27
yoy growth (%)
227.33
-151.98
-67.23
-380.12
NPM
3.05
0.93
-1.67
-7.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.