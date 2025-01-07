iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo Tech Transformers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,421.3
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

205.99

205.32

220.17

148.8

yoy growth (%)

0.32

-6.74

47.96

-21.62

Raw materials

-143.01

-153.57

-174.71

-109.76

As % of sales

69.42

74.79

79.35

73.76

Employee costs

-22.51

-21.58

-18.34

-16.97

As % of sales

10.93

10.51

8.33

11.4

Other costs

-32.05

-30.51

-30.15

-26.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.56

14.86

13.69

18.09

Operating profit

8.41

-0.35

-3.03

-4.86

OPM

4.08

-0.17

-1.37

-3.26

Depreciation

-4.82

-4.78

-4.73

-4.81

Interest expense

-0.15

-0.18

-0.46

-1.17

Other income

2.91

5.42

4.55

1.78

Profit before tax

6.35

0.09

-3.69

-9.06

Taxes

-0.06

1.82

0

-2.2

Tax rate

-1.05

1,879.69

0

24.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.28

1.92

-3.69

-11.27

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.28

1.92

-3.69

-11.27

yoy growth (%)

227.33

-151.98

-67.23

-380.12

NPM

3.05

0.93

-1.67

-7.57

