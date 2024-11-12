iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
INDO TECH TRANSFORMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 1. Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
INDO TECH TRANSFORMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financials for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202417 May 2024
INDO TECH TRANSFORMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 23, 2024, to consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
INDO TECH TRANSFORMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine month period ended December 31 2023. The meeting of Board of Directors of Indo-Tech Transformers Limited held today, i.e., Tuesday, February 13, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company have considered and approved the following item: 1. Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine-month period ended December 31, 2023. Please find enclosed the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine-month period ended December 31, 2023, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015, we would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 06.00 P.M IST and concluded at 08.15 P.M. IST. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

