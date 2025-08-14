No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
258.83
258.83
258.83
23.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
201.51
128.68
107.98
400.83
Net Worth
460.34
387.51
366.81
424.36
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,510.99
2,073.23
1,730.31
1,610.14
1,639.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,510.99
2,073.23
1,730.31
1,610.14
1,639.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.97
18.68
12.74
17.46
22.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,149.1
|67.81
|1,12,145.91
|369.1
|0.38
|3,867.8
|344.18
ABB India Ltd
ABB
5,087.2
|59.93
|1,07,802.03
|351.74
|0.87
|3,144.52
|339.5
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
670.25
|102.64
|1,05,534.31
|286.39
|0.19
|2,643.49
|44.89
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
POWERINDIA
21,138.6
|186.52
|94,219.74
|131.6
|0.03
|1,429.35
|945.45
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,942.25
|40.85
|84,525.9
|659.89
|0
|3,369.92
|327.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gyanesh Chaudhary
President & Whole time Director
Krishna Kumar Maskara
Whole Time Director
Neha Agrawal
Independent Director
Subramanya Krishnappa
Independent Director
Ratnabali Kakkar
Independent Director
Sumit Binani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sudipta Bhowal
Biowonder Unit #.1102 11th Flr,
789 Anandapur Main Roadd E K T,
West Bengal - 700107
Tel: 91-33-2442 7399/2442 7299
Website: http://www.vikramsolar.com
Email: secretarial@vikramsolar.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Vikram Solar Ltd
