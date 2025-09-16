Vikram Solar Secures 200 MW High-Efficiency Solar Module Order from AB Energia

Vikram Solar Ltd. on September 15 announced that it has bagged a 200 MW order from AB Energia, a company that provides complete EPC solutions for commercial and industrial solar projects. The modules, rated at 590 Wp and above, will be installed across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Vikram Solar will supply its advanced M10R N-Type TOPCon modules, known for higher performance, durability, and energy yield. Deliveries are scheduled to commence in September 2025 and will continue through early 2026.

Chairman and Managing Director Gyanesh Chaudhary said the repeat order underlines AB Energia’s trust in Vikram Solar’s technology and execution capabilities. The latest order comes close on the heels of a 336 MW order from L&T Construction last week, which will see Vikram Solar supply its Hypersol G12R modules for deployment at Khavda, Gujarat.

The G12R modules are based on N-type technology and feature up to 80% bifaciality, better tolerance to high temperatures, and a low annual degradation rate of 0.4% or less, helping improve system efficiency and reduce long-term energy costs. These modules are also expected to enhance Balance-of-System efficiency while lowering the Levelized Cost of Energy, making solar power more affordable and scalable.

Financially, Vikram Solar posted strong earnings in the June quarter. Its revenue rising 79.7% year-on-year to ₹1,133.6 crore. EBITDA more than doubled to ₹242.2 crore. The margins improved by nearly 400 basis points to 21.4%. This reflects better operating efficiency and rising demand for high-efficiency solar modules.

