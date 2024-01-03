Vikram Solar Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,149.1
|67.81
|1,12,145.91
|369.1
|0.38
|3,867.8
|344.18
ABB India Ltd
ABB
5,087.2
|59.93
|1,07,802.03
|351.74
|0.87
|3,144.52
|339.5
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
670.25
|102.64
|1,05,534.31
|286.39
|0.19
|2,643.49
|44.89
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
POWERINDIA
21,138.6
|186.52
|94,219.74
|131.6
|0.03
|1,429.35
|945.45
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,942.25
|40.85
|84,525.9
|659.89
|0
|3,369.92
|327.45
