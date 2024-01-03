iifl-logo

Vikram Solar Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

0
(0%)

VIKRAM SOLAR LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

3,149.1

67.811,12,145.91369.10.383,867.8344.18

ABB India Ltd

ABB

5,087.2

59.931,07,802.03351.740.873,144.52339.5

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

670.25

102.641,05,534.31286.390.192,643.4944.89

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

POWERINDIA

21,138.6

186.5294,219.74131.60.031,429.35945.45

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,942.25

40.8584,525.9659.8903,369.92327.45

