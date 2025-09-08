Vikram Solar wins 336 MW solar module order from L&T for Khavda project in Gujarat

8 Sep 2025 , 02:16 PM
Vikram Solar has announced a fresh order of 336 MW solar modules from L&T Construction for the Khavda project in Gujarat. The order will be fulfilled with Vikram Solar’s Hypersol G12R modules, which use N-type technology to enhance efficiency and bring down the overall cost of energy.
These next-generation modules offer stronger bifaciality of up to 80%, better performance in high temperatures, and very low annual degradation.
Commenting on the deal, CMD Gyanesh Chaudhary said the Khavda project underscores the vast solar potential of the region and reinforces confidence in Vikram Solar’s technology and execution track record. This is the company’s second major win at Khavda in 2025, following a 326 MW supply order from Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd earlier in May.
Based in Kolkata, Vikram Solar is among India’s largest PV module manufacturers, with a total capacity of 4.5 GW and a growing international presence across 39 countries.
Vikram Solar shares are trading with a 7.12% gain at ₹345.85 on September 8, 2025 at 2:12 PM IST. Vikram Solar shares have gained 3.59% in the last 5 days, and dipped 3.24% in the last month.
