Vikram Solar Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
258.83
258.83
258.83
23.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
201.51
128.68
107.98
400.83
Net Worth
460.34
387.51
366.81
424.36
Minority Interest
Debt
854.31
787.83
703.11
671.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
162.67
174.76
147.98
133.69
Total Liabilities
1,477.32
1,350.1
1,217.9
1,229.61
Fixed Assets
505.29
635.08
545.18
447.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
43.61
34.94
30.97
27.64
Deferred Tax Asset Net
145.06
174.76
147.98
109.24
Networking Capital
668.57
415.22
372.22
564.46
Inventories
388.4
339.13
259.57
191.76
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1,181.2
958.85
899.1
726.84
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
364.61
387.44
366.23
318.66
Sundry Creditors
-677.01
-517.73
-742.8
-274.63
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-588.63
-752.47
-409.88
-398.17
Cash
114.81
90.1
121.54
80.73
Total Assets
1,477.34
1,350.1
1,217.89
1,229.61
