2,705.55
(-5.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:09:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2,875.8
  • Day's High2,875.85
  • 52 Wk High4,500
  • Prev. Close2,856.1
  • Day's Low2,705
  • 52 Wk Low 2,156
  • Turnover (lac)273.8
  • P/E44.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value825.25
  • EPS64.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,743.43
  • Div. Yield0.61
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Honda India Power Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

2,875.8

Prev. Close

2,856.1

Turnover(Lac.)

273.8

Day's High

2,875.85

Day's Low

2,705

52 Week's High

4,500

52 Week's Low

2,156

Book Value

825.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,743.43

P/E

44.13

EPS

64.88

Divi. Yield

0.61

Honda India Power Products Ltd Corporate Action

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Jul, 2024

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 17.5

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Honda India Power Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Honda Unveils ACTIVA e: and QC1 Electric Scooters in India

Honda Unveils ACTIVA e: and QC1 Electric Scooters in India

28 Nov 2024|01:56 AM

The two scooters will hit the market in spring 2025 in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Honda India Power Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.66%

Foreign: 66.66%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 19.35%

Institutions: 19.35%

Non-Institutions: 13.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Honda India Power Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.14

10.14

10.14

10.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

801.97

726.6

659.74

595.37

Net Worth

812.11

736.74

669.88

605.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

938.94

848.64

767.8

701.78

yoy growth (%)

10.64

10.52

9.4

4.3

Raw materials

-608.01

-502.31

-455.82

-416.03

As % of sales

64.75

59.18

59.36

59.28

Employee costs

-107.4

-114.36

-86.03

-72.44

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

66.14

86.06

94.34

88.11

Depreciation

-20.26

-22.08

-22.51

-23.45

Tax paid

-17.47

-23.91

-32.93

-30.33

Working capital

3.36

112.26

69.06

16.63

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.64

10.52

9.4

4.3

Op profit growth

-22.15

-8.79

6.08

8.8

EBIT growth

-23.08

-8.69

6.85

17.17

Net profit growth

-26.83

8.32

6.28

18.32

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Honda India Power Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Honda India Power Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Vinay Mittal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sunita Ganjoo

Independent Director

Ravi Prakash Mehrotra

Independent Director

Anuradha Dutt

CMD & CEO

Shigeki Iwama

Non Executive Director

Kaori Osakada

Whole-time Director

Akihiro Sakurai

Independent Director

Nitin Savara

Independent Director

Balachandran Dharman

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Honda India Power Products Ltd

Summary

Honda India Power Products Limited (Formerly known as Honda Siel Power Products Limited) was incorporated in Sep.85 as a Joint Venture, earlier it is called Shriram Honda Power, promoted by Honda Motor Co, Japan, and Shriram Industrial Enterprises. Honda Motor, Japan, holds a 66.67% stake in the company. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and marketing the portable gensets, water pumps, general purpose engines, lawn mowers, brush cutters, tillers and marine engines.In 1998-99, it changed its name to Honda Siel Power Products. Its works is situated in Rudrapur (Uttaranchal), Pondicherry and at Greater Noida.The company manufactures and markets portable generating (PG) sets (inst. cap.: 1,75,000 pa), general purpose engines and water pumps at its plant in the Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. It also has set up a plant at Pondicherry, commercial production at which commenced in Sep.95. In 1991-92, the company took up a major indigenisation programme to set up in-house machining facilities for crankshafts rotorshafts.In Jul.93, it received the ISO 9001 certification from RWTUV, Germany, for quality assurance systems in the design, manufacture, installation and after-sales service of its products. It achieved the Export House status in Sep.94. The company sells its products to customers and institutions through regional offices and dealers. At present, it exports to over 25 countries in Africa, Europe, South America and Asia. In June, 2000, the company c
Company FAQs

What is the Honda India Power Products Ltd share price today?

The Honda India Power Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2705.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Honda India Power Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Honda India Power Products Ltd is ₹2743.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Honda India Power Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Honda India Power Products Ltd is 44.13 and 3.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Honda India Power Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Honda India Power Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Honda India Power Products Ltd is ₹2156 and ₹4500 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Honda India Power Products Ltd?

Honda India Power Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.44%, 3 Years at 29.82%, 1 Year at 20.31%, 6 Month at -24.22%, 3 Month at -28.63% and 1 Month at -12.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Honda India Power Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Honda India Power Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.67 %
Institutions - 19.36 %
Public - 13.98 %

