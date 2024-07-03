Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹2,875.8
Prev. Close₹2,856.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹273.8
Day's High₹2,875.85
Day's Low₹2,705
52 Week's High₹4,500
52 Week's Low₹2,156
Book Value₹825.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,743.43
P/E44.13
EPS64.88
Divi. Yield0.61
The two scooters will hit the market in spring 2025 in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.14
10.14
10.14
10.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
801.97
726.6
659.74
595.37
Net Worth
812.11
736.74
669.88
605.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
938.94
848.64
767.8
701.78
yoy growth (%)
10.64
10.52
9.4
4.3
Raw materials
-608.01
-502.31
-455.82
-416.03
As % of sales
64.75
59.18
59.36
59.28
Employee costs
-107.4
-114.36
-86.03
-72.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
66.14
86.06
94.34
88.11
Depreciation
-20.26
-22.08
-22.51
-23.45
Tax paid
-17.47
-23.91
-32.93
-30.33
Working capital
3.36
112.26
69.06
16.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.64
10.52
9.4
4.3
Op profit growth
-22.15
-8.79
6.08
8.8
EBIT growth
-23.08
-8.69
6.85
17.17
Net profit growth
-26.83
8.32
6.28
18.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Vinay Mittal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sunita Ganjoo
Independent Director
Ravi Prakash Mehrotra
Independent Director
Anuradha Dutt
CMD & CEO
Shigeki Iwama
Non Executive Director
Kaori Osakada
Whole-time Director
Akihiro Sakurai
Independent Director
Nitin Savara
Independent Director
Balachandran Dharman
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Honda India Power Products Ltd
Summary
Honda India Power Products Limited (Formerly known as Honda Siel Power Products Limited) was incorporated in Sep.85 as a Joint Venture, earlier it is called Shriram Honda Power, promoted by Honda Motor Co, Japan, and Shriram Industrial Enterprises. Honda Motor, Japan, holds a 66.67% stake in the company. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and marketing the portable gensets, water pumps, general purpose engines, lawn mowers, brush cutters, tillers and marine engines.In 1998-99, it changed its name to Honda Siel Power Products. Its works is situated in Rudrapur (Uttaranchal), Pondicherry and at Greater Noida.The company manufactures and markets portable generating (PG) sets (inst. cap.: 1,75,000 pa), general purpose engines and water pumps at its plant in the Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. It also has set up a plant at Pondicherry, commercial production at which commenced in Sep.95. In 1991-92, the company took up a major indigenisation programme to set up in-house machining facilities for crankshafts rotorshafts.In Jul.93, it received the ISO 9001 certification from RWTUV, Germany, for quality assurance systems in the design, manufacture, installation and after-sales service of its products. It achieved the Export House status in Sep.94. The company sells its products to customers and institutions through regional offices and dealers. At present, it exports to over 25 countries in Africa, Europe, South America and Asia. In June, 2000, the company c
Read More
The Honda India Power Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2705.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Honda India Power Products Ltd is ₹2743.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Honda India Power Products Ltd is 44.13 and 3.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Honda India Power Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Honda India Power Products Ltd is ₹2156 and ₹4500 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Honda India Power Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.44%, 3 Years at 29.82%, 1 Year at 20.31%, 6 Month at -24.22%, 3 Month at -28.63% and 1 Month at -12.08%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.