Summary

Honda India Power Products Limited (Formerly known as Honda Siel Power Products Limited) was incorporated in Sep.85 as a Joint Venture, earlier it is called Shriram Honda Power, promoted by Honda Motor Co, Japan, and Shriram Industrial Enterprises. Honda Motor, Japan, holds a 66.67% stake in the company. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and marketing the portable gensets, water pumps, general purpose engines, lawn mowers, brush cutters, tillers and marine engines.In 1998-99, it changed its name to Honda Siel Power Products. Its works is situated in Rudrapur (Uttaranchal), Pondicherry and at Greater Noida.The company manufactures and markets portable generating (PG) sets (inst. cap.: 1,75,000 pa), general purpose engines and water pumps at its plant in the Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. It also has set up a plant at Pondicherry, commercial production at which commenced in Sep.95. In 1991-92, the company took up a major indigenisation programme to set up in-house machining facilities for crankshafts rotorshafts.In Jul.93, it received the ISO 9001 certification from RWTUV, Germany, for quality assurance systems in the design, manufacture, installation and after-sales service of its products. It achieved the Export House status in Sep.94. The company sells its products to customers and institutions through regional offices and dealers. At present, it exports to over 25 countries in Africa, Europe, South America and Asia. In June, 2000, the company c

Read More