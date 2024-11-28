Honda India Power Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.14
10.14
10.14
10.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
801.97
726.6
659.74
595.37
Net Worth
812.11
736.74
669.88
605.51
Minority Interest
Debt
0.47
0.81
1.23
1.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.25
Total Liabilities
812.58
737.55
671.11
607.2
Fixed Assets
105.09
100.45
99.35
93.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
10.43
14.57
7.11
6.38
Networking Capital
156.26
154.06
287.32
371.1
Inventories
145.72
170.48
179.62
163.37
Inventory Days
63.5
Sundry Debtors
50.74
70.84
87.11
82.3
Debtor Days
31.99
Other Current Assets
143.94
108.86
214.16
312.33
Sundry Creditors
-106.32
-95.77
-126.08
-115.85
Creditor Days
45.03
Other Current Liabilities
-77.82
-100.35
-67.49
-71.05
Cash
540.8
468.47
277.33
135.96
Total Assets
812.58
737.55
671.11
607.2
