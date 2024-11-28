Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
938.94
848.64
767.8
701.78
yoy growth (%)
10.64
10.52
9.4
4.3
Raw materials
-608.01
-502.31
-455.82
-416.03
As % of sales
64.75
59.18
59.36
59.28
Employee costs
-107.4
-114.36
-86.03
-72.44
As % of sales
11.43
13.47
11.2
10.32
Other costs
-151.38
-139.29
-124.33
-117.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.12
16.41
16.19
16.74
Operating profit
72.15
92.68
101.62
95.79
OPM
7.68
10.92
13.23
13.64
Depreciation
-20.26
-22.08
-22.51
-23.45
Interest expense
-0.28
-0.3
-0.24
-0.4
Other income
14.53
15.76
15.47
16.17
Profit before tax
66.14
86.06
94.34
88.11
Taxes
-17.47
-23.91
-32.93
-30.33
Tax rate
-26.41
-27.78
-34.9
-34.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
48.67
62.15
61.41
57.78
Exceptional items
0
4.37
0
0
Net profit
48.67
66.52
61.41
57.78
yoy growth (%)
-26.83
8.32
6.28
18.32
NPM
5.18
7.83
7.99
8.23
