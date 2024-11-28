Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Honda India Power Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby submitting Intimation of Board meeting scheduled to be held on November 14 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30, Schedule TTI, Part A Para A Sub Para (4) of SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Regulations), Please find enclosed Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report, issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company, for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. The said results were approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Honda India Power Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that 4th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 is scheduled to be held on August 06 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ending 30th June 2024. The copy of Financial Results shall be submitted within the stipulated time after the board Meeting. You are requested to take note of the same and notify your constituents accordingly. Unaudited Financial Results as per Regulation 33(3) of SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024)

Honda India Power Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that 3rd meeting of board of directors of the company for the financial year 2024-25 is scheduled to be held at shorter notice on July 24 2024 to consider and approve inter alia appointment of director (Non- Executive/ Independent). We further wish to inform you that in terms of Regulation 9 of Schedule B of SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 and amendment Insider Trading Regulations 2018 Trading Window Stands Closed from July 01 2024 to August 08 2024 (both days inclusive). You are requested to take note of the same and notify your constituents accordingly. Information on change in Director Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. July 24, 2024 has approved the appointment of Mr. Balachandran Dharman (DIN: 01831731) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive/ Independent) of the Company for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years each with effect from September 15, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)

Honda India Power Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider recommendation of Dividend. The copy of Audited Financial Results shall be submitted within the stipulated time after the Board Meeting. We further wish to inform you that in terms of Regulation 9 and Schedule B of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Amendment thereof Trading Window stands closed from April 01 2024 to May 22 2024 (both days inclusive). You are requested to take note of the same and notify your constituents accordingly. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on May 20, 2024 have inter-alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. The Meeting commenced at 6:15 PM and concluded at 7:01 PM. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are hereby enclosing the following for your information and record: 1. Audited Financial Results along with the Audit Report of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Declaration for unmodified opinion in terms of Regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 3. Requisite disclosure in compliance with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHSRACPOD1/ P/CIR/2023/172 dated 19th October, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)

Honda India Power Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that 1st Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 is scheduled to be held at shorter notice on Wednesday April 10 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia appointment of Director and approval of Postal Ballot Notice. You are requested to take note of the same and notify your constituents accordingly. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule Ill of SEBJ (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Regulations), we wish to inform you the outcome of the Board Meeting held on April I0, 2024, inter alia as under: 1. Mr. Akihiro Sakurai (DlN:10570035) has been recommended to be appointed as an additional director (Whole Time Director) on the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from April 20, 2024. 2. Approval of Notice of Postal Ballot for seeking the consent of the Members to appoint Mr. Akihiro Sakurai as Whole Time Director of the Company and appointment of Ms. Saryu Munjal, Proprietor ofM/s Saryu Munjal & Associates, as scrutinizer. We request the Exchange to take the aforesaid information on record and notify your constituents accordingly. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/04/2024)

Honda India Power Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that 5th meeting of board of directors of the company for the financial year 2023-24 is scheduled to be held on Wednesday March 27 2024 to consider and approve inter-alia appointment of Director and Postal Ballot Notice of the Company. You are requested to take note of the same and notify your constituents accordingly. The Board Meeting to be held on 27/03/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/03/2024)

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you the outcome of Board Meeting, Inter alia as provided in the given pdf. we request the exchange to take the aforesaid information on record and notify your constituents accordingly.

