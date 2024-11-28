In accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing copies of the public noitce published in Financial Express and Jansatta on 12th July, 2024 in connection with conducting 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company through Video Conferencing/other Audio Video means, in accordance with MCA Circular dated September 25, 2023. You are requested to take note of the same and notify your constituents accordingly. Read less.. Intimation of Book Closure for Dividend and 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)