|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|12 Jul 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|In accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing copies of the public noitce published in Financial Express and Jansatta on 12th July, 2024 in connection with conducting 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company through Video Conferencing/other Audio Video means, in accordance with MCA Circular dated September 25, 2023. You are requested to take note of the same and notify your constituents accordingly. Read less.. Intimation of Book Closure for Dividend and 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
The two scooters will hit the market in spring 2025 in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.