Honda India Power Products Ltd Book Closer

2,669.25
(2.82%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:46 PM

Honda India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser12 Jul 202430 Aug 20245 Sep 2024
In accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing copies of the public noitce published in Financial Express and Jansatta on 12th July, 2024 in connection with conducting 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company through Video Conferencing/other Audio Video means, in accordance with MCA Circular dated September 25, 2023. You are requested to take note of the same and notify your constituents accordingly. Read less.. Intimation of Book Closure for Dividend and 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Honda India: Related News

Honda Unveils ACTIVA e: and QC1 Electric Scooters in India

Honda Unveils ACTIVA e: and QC1 Electric Scooters in India

28 Nov 2024|01:56 AM

The two scooters will hit the market in spring 2025 in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai.

