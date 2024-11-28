|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|5 Sep 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|In accordance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing copies of the public noitce published in Financial Express and Jansatta on 12th July, 2024 in connection with conducting 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company through Video Conferencing/other Audio Video means, in accordance with MCA Circular dated September 25, 2023. You are requested to take note of the same and notify your constituents accordingly. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby submitting Summary of Proceedings of 39th Annual General Meeting held on September 05, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.09.2024)
The two scooters will hit the market in spring 2025 in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.