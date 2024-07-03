Honda India Power Products Ltd Summary

Honda India Power Products Limited (Formerly known as Honda Siel Power Products Limited) was incorporated in Sep.85 as a Joint Venture, earlier it is called Shriram Honda Power, promoted by Honda Motor Co, Japan, and Shriram Industrial Enterprises. Honda Motor, Japan, holds a 66.67% stake in the company. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and marketing the portable gensets, water pumps, general purpose engines, lawn mowers, brush cutters, tillers and marine engines.In 1998-99, it changed its name to Honda Siel Power Products. Its works is situated in Rudrapur (Uttaranchal), Pondicherry and at Greater Noida.The company manufactures and markets portable generating (PG) sets (inst. cap.: 1,75,000 pa), general purpose engines and water pumps at its plant in the Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. It also has set up a plant at Pondicherry, commercial production at which commenced in Sep.95. In 1991-92, the company took up a major indigenisation programme to set up in-house machining facilities for crankshafts rotorshafts.In Jul.93, it received the ISO 9001 certification from RWTUV, Germany, for quality assurance systems in the design, manufacture, installation and after-sales service of its products. It achieved the Export House status in Sep.94. The company sells its products to customers and institutions through regional offices and dealers. At present, it exports to over 25 countries in Africa, Europe, South America and Asia. In June, 2000, the company commenced the in-house manufacture of flywheel required for Gensets, GP Engines and water pumping sets. The Company has set up a Pressure Die-Casting plant in Greater Noida, U.P, at a capital outlay of 7.80 crores. The Commercial production commenced in December 2000. The Company has drawn plans to take up ERP (IT Project) for all its functions across the company in a phased manner. During the year 2003-04, the Company implemented the ERP project for the business cycles like Purchase to Pay, Order to Cash, Accounts Payable (AP), Accounts Receivable (AR) and General Ledger (GL) effective 1st April 2003.The Company localized critical and high technology Engine parts such as Connecting Rod Castings, Ring Gear for flywheel, Ignition Coil Assy (2 types) and Spark Plugs (5 types) during the year 2008-09. EU65is (5.5 KVA) rating generator was launched in the year 2008-09. It commissioned the upgradation of Oracle Application Project from the earlier, desupported version (11.5.4) to the latest supported version (11.5.10.2) effective on February 10, 2009. After commissioning of the Oracle Application Project, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) was made operational during the year 2009-10. The Company localized 80 parts of Generator Model during the year 2012. The Company launched a new 3.0 KVA Inverter in 2011-12. Besides this, it introduced a New Tiller model in the 5.5 HP category for the domestic market in 2013-14. Diesel Water Pump and new Gasoline Water Pump were introduced during the year 2015-16. Petrol Run Mini Tiller and 2HP Petrol Engine was introduced in 2016-17. 1HP Brush Cutter targeted for light duty users was introduced during the year 2017-18. The Company was renamed from Honda Siel Power Products Ltd. to Honda India Power Products Limited during the year 2019-20. The Company further strengthened its presence into the Honda Brush Cutters category by launching the countrys first 4 stroke powered, heavy-duty Brush cutter with revolutionary GX50 engine for the Indian farmer. The new Honda Tillers was launched in 2021-22Petrol Fueled Engine and Water Pump business transition from kerosene-powered products was commissioned in FY 2021-22. Two new Water Pump models, a 2 inch high head-self priming pump and a 3 inch high discharge self-priming pump-taking were launched in FY 2021-22.