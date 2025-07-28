iifl-logo

Parth Electricals & Engineering Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

Parth Electricals & Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Parth Electricals & Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

29 Jul, 2025|02:22 PM
Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 87.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 87.34%

Non-Promoter- 12.65%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 12.65%

Share Price

Parth Electricals & Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1.25

0.95

0.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

13.25

8.64

6.19

Net Worth

14.5

9.59

7.14

Minority Interest

Parth Electricals & Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

ABB India Ltd

ABB

5,552.25

62.281,17,656.83474.630.83,139.68333.88

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

3,060.3

60.041,08,983.56674.50.393,808.7344.18

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

658.7

100.871,03,714.98286.390.192,643.4944.89

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

3,110.8

50.1789,368.06659.8903,369.92327.45

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

POWERINDIA

18,867.6

218.7584,097.36183.890.031,840.45945.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Parth Electricals & Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Jigneshkumar Gordhanbhai Patel

Whole Time Director

Jemini Jigneshkumar Patel

Independent Director

Karuna Advani

Independent Director

Prashant Bharatkumar Patel

Independent Director

RAVINDRA BADAYA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vineet Shaw

Registered Office

No.301 Ridhi-Siddhi Elanza,

Subhanpura,

Gujarat - 390023

Tel: 0265 2291 922

Website: http://www.parthelectricals.in

Email: cs@parthelectricals.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Company FAQs

What is the Parth Electricals & Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Parth Electricals & Engineering Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Parth Electricals & Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Parth Electricals & Engineering Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 29 Jul ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Parth Electricals & Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Parth Electricals & Engineering Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 29 Jul ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Parth Electricals & Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Parth Electricals & Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Parth Electricals & Engineering Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 29 Jul ‘25

What is the CAGR of Parth Electricals & Engineering Ltd?

Parth Electricals & Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Parth Electricals & Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Parth Electricals & Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

