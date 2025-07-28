Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1.25
0.95
0.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
13.25
8.64
6.19
Net Worth
14.5
9.59
7.14
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ABB India Ltd
ABB
5,552.25
|62.28
|1,17,656.83
|474.63
|0.8
|3,139.68
|333.88
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,060.3
|60.04
|1,08,983.56
|674.5
|0.39
|3,808.7
|344.18
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
658.7
|100.87
|1,03,714.98
|286.39
|0.19
|2,643.49
|44.89
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
3,110.8
|50.17
|89,368.06
|659.89
|0
|3,369.92
|327.45
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
POWERINDIA
18,867.6
|218.75
|84,097.36
|183.89
|0.03
|1,840.45
|945.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Jigneshkumar Gordhanbhai Patel
Whole Time Director
Jemini Jigneshkumar Patel
Independent Director
Karuna Advani
Independent Director
Prashant Bharatkumar Patel
Independent Director
RAVINDRA BADAYA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vineet Shaw
No.301 Ridhi-Siddhi Elanza,
Subhanpura,
Gujarat - 390023
Tel: 0265 2291 922
Website: http://www.parthelectricals.in
Email: cs@parthelectricals.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Parth Electricals & Engineering Ltd
