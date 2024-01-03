Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ABB India Ltd
ABB
5,552.25
|62.28
|1,17,656.83
|474.63
|0.8
|3,139.68
|333.88
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,060.3
|60.04
|1,08,983.56
|674.5
|0.39
|3,808.7
|344.18
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
658.7
|100.87
|1,03,714.98
|286.39
|0.19
|2,643.49
|44.89
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
3,110.8
|50.17
|89,368.06
|659.89
|0
|3,369.92
|327.45
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
POWERINDIA
18,867.6
|218.75
|84,097.36
|183.89
|0.03
|1,840.45
|945.45
