SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹93.95
Prev. Close₹91.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,109.9
Day's High₹95.6
Day's Low₹88.35
52 Week's High₹91.05
52 Week's Low₹43.93
Book Value₹10.68
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)303.72
P/E83.68
EPS1.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.59
10.59
10.59
7.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.6
19.7
18.38
20.84
Net Worth
31.19
30.29
28.97
27.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
16.35
10.92
10.04
14.56
yoy growth (%)
49.69
8.8
-31.04
28.86
Raw materials
-10.64
-5.76
-5.43
-8.93
As % of sales
65.04
52.76
54.08
61.32
Employee costs
-2.71
-2.72
-2.51
-2.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.71
1.01
0.72
2.13
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.21
-0.19
-0.2
Tax paid
-0.3
-0.17
-0.13
-0.43
Working capital
-1.3
1.2
-3.51
2.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
49.69
8.8
-31.04
28.86
Op profit growth
-39.21
95.15
-80.18
17.78
EBIT growth
60.52
43.87
-63.1
53.45
Net profit growth
69.06
41.79
-65.19
44.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
32.74
21.69
16.34
10.96
10.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
32.74
21.69
16.34
10.96
10.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.15
2.14
1.45
0.58
0.49
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Prashant D Lowlekar
Company Secretary
K R Tanuj Reddy
Director & Chief Executive Off
Arati Nath
Non Executive Director
Anil Anant Raje
Chairman & Managing Director
Amit Anil Raje
Independent Director
Kshitij Negi
Summary
Aartech Solonics Limited was originally incorporated as Aartech Solonics Private Limited on August, 24th, 1982 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Later on, the Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to - Aartech Solonics Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 23, 1992 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Aartech pioneered the development of Indias first import substitute fast bus transfer system in the mid 1980s for power plants and continuous process industries, and remains a market leader in this field till date in India. Then came Faradigm, Load Checker, Single Put Anniciator, BTS - LT and many more.The Company is an ISO 9001: 2015 certified 30 years old company working in the field of Specialized and Selected Energy Applications. Its popular flagship import substitute product BTS 2000 Fast Bus Transfer System is used in a large number of power plants and process industries (aggregating to > 50,000 MW in India and some abroad) and as one of the manufacturer of this technology in India, competing with a handful of global manufacturers internationally.The Company is a system solution-oriented R&D enterprise in the field of specialized and selected energy appliances. The Company is involved in the manufacturing of electricity distribution & control apparatus [electrical apparatus for switching or protecting electric
The Aartech Solonics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹95.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aartech Solonics Ltd is ₹303.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Aartech Solonics Ltd is 83.68 and 8.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aartech Solonics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aartech Solonics Ltd is ₹43.93 and ₹91.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Aartech Solonics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 84.69%, 6 Month at 41.54%, 3 Month at 26.55% and 1 Month at 8.08%.
