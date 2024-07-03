Summary

Aartech Solonics Limited was originally incorporated as Aartech Solonics Private Limited on August, 24th, 1982 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Later on, the Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to - Aartech Solonics Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 23, 1992 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Aartech pioneered the development of Indias first import substitute fast bus transfer system in the mid 1980s for power plants and continuous process industries, and remains a market leader in this field till date in India. Then came Faradigm, Load Checker, Single Put Anniciator, BTS - LT and many more.The Company is an ISO 9001: 2015 certified 30 years old company working in the field of Specialized and Selected Energy Applications. Its popular flagship import substitute product BTS 2000 Fast Bus Transfer System is used in a large number of power plants and process industries (aggregating to > 50,000 MW in India and some abroad) and as one of the manufacturer of this technology in India, competing with a handful of global manufacturers internationally.The Company is a system solution-oriented R&D enterprise in the field of specialized and selected energy appliances. The Company is involved in the manufacturing of electricity distribution & control apparatus [electrical apparatus for switching or protecting electric

