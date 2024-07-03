iifl-logo-icon 1
Aartech Solonics Ltd Share Price

95.6
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

  Open 93.95
  Day's High 95.6
  52 Wk High 91.05
  Prev. Close 91.05
  Day's Low 88.35
  52 Wk Low 43.93
  Turnover (lac) 1,109.9
  P/E 83.68
  Face Value 5
  Book Value 10.68
  EPS 1.09
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 303.72
  Div. Yield 0
Aartech Solonics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

93.95

Prev. Close

91.05

Turnover(Lac.)

1,109.9

Day's High

95.6

Day's Low

88.35

52 Week's High

91.05

52 Week's Low

43.93

Book Value

10.68

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

303.72

P/E

83.68

EPS

1.09

Divi. Yield

0

Aartech Solonics Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Aartech Solonics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aartech Solonics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  Foreign Promoter
  Indian Promoter
  Institutions
  Non Institutions
  Custodies

Promoter- 52.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.67%

Non-Promoter- 1.40%

Institutions: 1.40%

Non-Institutions: 45.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aartech Solonics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.59

10.59

10.59

7.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.6

19.7

18.38

20.84

Net Worth

31.19

30.29

28.97

27.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

16.35

10.92

10.04

14.56

yoy growth (%)

49.69

8.8

-31.04

28.86

Raw materials

-10.64

-5.76

-5.43

-8.93

As % of sales

65.04

52.76

54.08

61.32

Employee costs

-2.71

-2.72

-2.51

-2.45

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1.71

1.01

0.72

2.13

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.21

-0.19

-0.2

Tax paid

-0.3

-0.17

-0.13

-0.43

Working capital

-1.3

1.2

-3.51

2.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

49.69

8.8

-31.04

28.86

Op profit growth

-39.21

95.15

-80.18

17.78

EBIT growth

60.52

43.87

-63.1

53.45

Net profit growth

69.06

41.79

-65.19

44.45

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

32.74

21.69

16.34

10.96

10.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

32.74

21.69

16.34

10.96

10.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.15

2.14

1.45

0.58

0.49

Aartech Solonics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aartech Solonics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Prashant D Lowlekar

Company Secretary

K R Tanuj Reddy

Director & Chief Executive Off

Arati Nath

Non Executive Director

Anil Anant Raje

Chairman & Managing Director

Amit Anil Raje

Independent Director

Kshitij Negi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aartech Solonics Ltd

Summary

Aartech Solonics Limited was originally incorporated as Aartech Solonics Private Limited on August, 24th, 1982 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Later on, the Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to - Aartech Solonics Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 23, 1992 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Aartech pioneered the development of Indias first import substitute fast bus transfer system in the mid 1980s for power plants and continuous process industries, and remains a market leader in this field till date in India. Then came Faradigm, Load Checker, Single Put Anniciator, BTS - LT and many more.The Company is an ISO 9001: 2015 certified 30 years old company working in the field of Specialized and Selected Energy Applications. Its popular flagship import substitute product BTS 2000 Fast Bus Transfer System is used in a large number of power plants and process industries (aggregating to > 50,000 MW in India and some abroad) and as one of the manufacturer of this technology in India, competing with a handful of global manufacturers internationally.The Company is a system solution-oriented R&D enterprise in the field of specialized and selected energy appliances. The Company is involved in the manufacturing of electricity distribution & control apparatus [electrical apparatus for switching or protecting electric
Company FAQs

What is the Aartech Solonics Ltd share price today?

The Aartech Solonics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹95.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aartech Solonics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aartech Solonics Ltd is ₹303.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aartech Solonics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aartech Solonics Ltd is 83.68 and 8.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aartech Solonics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aartech Solonics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aartech Solonics Ltd is ₹43.93 and ₹91.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Aartech Solonics Ltd?

Aartech Solonics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 84.69%, 6 Month at 41.54%, 3 Month at 26.55% and 1 Month at 8.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aartech Solonics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aartech Solonics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.68 %
Institutions - 1.41 %
Public - 45.91 %

