1:2 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, AARTECH SOLONICS LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE AARTECH SOLONICS LTD (542580) RECORD DATE 09/08/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.5/- each for every 02 (Two) Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each held. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 09/08/2024 DR-691/2024-2025 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 06.08.2024)