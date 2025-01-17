Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
49.07
Op profit growth
446.74
EBIT growth
445.03
Net profit growth
985.31
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.26
4.16
EBIT margin
22.04
6.03
Net profit margin
17.12
2.35
RoCE
13.25
RoNW
2.67
RoA
2.57
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.64
0.37
Dividend per share
0.5
0.5
Cash EPS
2.31
-0.17
Book value per share
25.85
35.41
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
12.51
0
Tax payout
-18.29
-43.98
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
151.59
Inventory days
55.07
Creditor days
-47.46
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-20.24
-3.29
Net debt / equity
-0.02
0
Net debt / op. profit
-0.22
0.13
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-50.89
-52.29
Employee costs
-16.97
-25.05
Other costs
-16.86
-18.48
