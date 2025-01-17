iifl-logo-icon 1
Aartech Solonics Ltd Key Ratios

72.72
(-3.48%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

49.07

Op profit growth

446.74

EBIT growth

445.03

Net profit growth

985.31

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.26

4.16

EBIT margin

22.04

6.03

Net profit margin

17.12

2.35

RoCE

13.25

RoNW

2.67

RoA

2.57

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.64

0.37

Dividend per share

0.5

0.5

Cash EPS

2.31

-0.17

Book value per share

25.85

35.41

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

12.51

0

Tax payout

-18.29

-43.98

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

151.59

Inventory days

55.07

Creditor days

-47.46

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-20.24

-3.29

Net debt / equity

-0.02

0

Net debt / op. profit

-0.22

0.13

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-50.89

-52.29

Employee costs

-16.97

-25.05

Other costs

-16.86

-18.48

