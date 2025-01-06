iifl-logo-icon 1
Aartech Solonics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

95.6
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

Aartech Solonics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1.71

1.01

0.72

2.13

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.21

-0.19

-0.2

Tax paid

-0.3

-0.17

-0.13

-0.43

Working capital

-1.3

1.2

-3.51

2.34

Other operating items

Operating

-0.08

1.82

-3.1

3.83

Capital expenditure

0.27

0.12

-0.56

0.2

Free cash flow

0.18

1.94

-3.66

4.03

Equity raised

41.68

40

39.51

33.15

Investing

1.9

1.62

2.64

3.3

Financing

-0.23

2.62

1.74

0

Dividends paid

0.35

0

0.35

0

Net in cash

43.89

46.18

40.57

40.48

