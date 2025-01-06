Aartech Solonics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.71
1.01
0.72
2.13
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.21
-0.19
-0.2
Tax paid
-0.3
-0.17
-0.13
-0.43
Working capital
-1.3
1.2
-3.51
2.34
Other operating items
Operating
-0.08
1.82
-3.1
3.83
Capital expenditure
0.27
0.12
-0.56
0.2
Free cash flow
0.18
1.94
-3.66
4.03
Equity raised
41.68
40
39.51
33.15
Investing
1.9
1.62
2.64
3.3
Financing
-0.23
2.62
1.74
0
Dividends paid
0.35
0
0.35
0
Net in cash
43.89
46.18
40.57
40.48
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.