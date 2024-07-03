iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aartech Solonics Ltd Quarterly Results

100.38
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

9.41

6.61

9.98

7.34

9.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

9.41

6.61

9.98

7.34

9.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.98

2.08

0.28

1.44

0.63

Total Income

10.38

8.69

10.25

8.78

9.68

Total Expenditure

8.4

6.93

9.46

7.81

9

PBIDT

1.98

1.77

0.79

0.98

0.69

Interest

0.18

0.13

0.16

0.14

0.13

PBDT

1.8

1.64

0.64

0.83

0.56

Depreciation

0.14

0.12

0.14

0.12

0.11

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.3

0.27

0.82

0.13

0

Deferred Tax

-0.14

0.2

0.06

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.51

1.04

-0.38

0.59

0.45

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0.03

-0.01

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.51

1.04

-0.41

0.6

0.45

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.51

1.04

-0.41

0.6

0.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.47

0.98

-0.36

0.56

0.42

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

15.89

10.59

10.59

10.59

10.59

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

21.04

26.77

7.91

13.35

7.62

PBDTM(%)

19.12

24.81

6.41

11.3

6.18

PATM(%)

16.04

15.73

-3.8

8.03

4.97

Aartech Solonics: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aartech Solonics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.