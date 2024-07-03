Aartech Solonics Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
9.41
6.61
9.98
7.34
9.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9.41
6.61
9.98
7.34
9.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.98
2.08
0.28
1.44
0.63
Total Income
10.38
8.69
10.25
8.78
9.68
Total Expenditure
8.4
6.93
9.46
7.81
9
PBIDT
1.98
1.77
0.79
0.98
0.69
Interest
0.18
0.13
0.16
0.14
0.13
PBDT
1.8
1.64
0.64
0.83
0.56
Depreciation
0.14
0.12
0.14
0.12
0.11
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.3
0.27
0.82
0.13
0
Deferred Tax
-0.14
0.2
0.06
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.51
1.04
-0.38
0.59
0.45
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0.03
-0.01
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.51
1.04
-0.41
0.6
0.45
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.51
1.04
-0.41
0.6
0.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.47
0.98
-0.36
0.56
0.42
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.89
10.59
10.59
10.59
10.59
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.04
26.77
7.91
13.35
7.62
PBDTM(%)
19.12
24.81
6.41
11.3
6.18
PATM(%)
16.04
15.73
-3.8
8.03
4.97
