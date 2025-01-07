Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
16.35
10.92
10.04
14.56
yoy growth (%)
49.69
8.8
-31.04
28.86
Raw materials
-10.64
-5.76
-5.43
-8.93
As % of sales
65.04
52.76
54.08
61.32
Employee costs
-2.71
-2.72
-2.51
-2.45
As % of sales
16.6
24.9
25.01
16.88
Other costs
-2.73
-1.99
-1.87
-2.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.7
18.26
18.62
13.89
Operating profit
0.27
0.44
0.22
1.14
OPM
1.65
4.06
2.26
7.89
Depreciation
-0.19
-0.21
-0.19
-0.2
Interest expense
-0.17
-0.16
-0.09
-0.08
Other income
1.81
0.94
0.78
1.27
Profit before tax
1.71
1.01
0.72
2.13
Taxes
-0.3
-0.17
-0.13
-0.43
Tax rate
-17.57
-17.55
-18.25
-20.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.41
0.83
0.59
1.69
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.41
0.83
0.59
1.69
yoy growth (%)
69.06
41.79
-65.19
44.45
NPM
8.66
7.67
5.88
11.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.