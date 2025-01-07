iifl-logo-icon 1
Aartech Solonics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

100.38
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:08 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Aartech Solonics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

16.35

10.92

10.04

14.56

yoy growth (%)

49.69

8.8

-31.04

28.86

Raw materials

-10.64

-5.76

-5.43

-8.93

As % of sales

65.04

52.76

54.08

61.32

Employee costs

-2.71

-2.72

-2.51

-2.45

As % of sales

16.6

24.9

25.01

16.88

Other costs

-2.73

-1.99

-1.87

-2.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.7

18.26

18.62

13.89

Operating profit

0.27

0.44

0.22

1.14

OPM

1.65

4.06

2.26

7.89

Depreciation

-0.19

-0.21

-0.19

-0.2

Interest expense

-0.17

-0.16

-0.09

-0.08

Other income

1.81

0.94

0.78

1.27

Profit before tax

1.71

1.01

0.72

2.13

Taxes

-0.3

-0.17

-0.13

-0.43

Tax rate

-17.57

-17.55

-18.25

-20.37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.41

0.83

0.59

1.69

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.41

0.83

0.59

1.69

yoy growth (%)

69.06

41.79

-65.19

44.45

NPM

8.66

7.67

5.88

11.66

QUICKLINKS FOR Aartech Solonics Ltd

