Outcome of Board Meeting In terms of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that pursuant to shareholders approval obtained through Postal Ballot on July 26, 2024, the Board of Directors in their meeting dated Saturday, July 27, 2024 have fixed August 09, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of: 1. Sub-division / split of existing equity shares of the company from 1 (One) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid up into 2 (Two) equity shares having face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up; and 2. Ascertaining the eligibility of security holders entitled for issuance of bonus equity shares of the company in the ratio of 1:2 [i.e., 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share for every 2 (Two) equity shares] having face value of Rs. 5/- (considering post sub-division / split of face value of equity shares) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, AARTECH SOLONICS LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE AARTECH SOLONICS LTD (542580) RECORD DATE 09/08/2024 PURPOSE Sub Division of existing Equity Shares from every One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 09/08/2024 DR-691/2024-2025 Note i ISIN No. INE01C001018 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 09/08/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 06.08.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Aartech Solonics Limited (AARTECH) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. August 09, 2024 Symbol AARTECH Company Name Aartech Solonics Limited New ISIN INE01C001026 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 5/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., August 09, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Notice Dated on 07.08.2024) Company Name & Scrip Code AARTECH SOLONICS LTD (542580) New ISIN No. INE01C001026 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 08.08.2024) This is in continuation to our earlier communication dated July 27, 2024 with respect to Record Date for sub-division/ split of each existing equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up into 2 (two) equity share of Rs. 5 each fully paid-up with effect from August 09, 2024 (Record Date). Please be informed that the sub-division of Equity Shares will take effect under the new ISIN i.e. INE01C001026. Please refer attached file for further details. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)