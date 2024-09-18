Outcome of Board Meeting Considered and approved interim dividend @5% [i.e., Re. 0.25/- per Equity Share of Rs. 5/- each] for the financial year 2023-24 Considered and approved final dividend @5% [i-e.,Re.0.25/-per Equity Share of Rs.5/- each] for the financial year2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024)