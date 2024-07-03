Aartech Solonics Ltd Summary

Aartech Solonics Limited was originally incorporated as Aartech Solonics Private Limited on August, 24th, 1982 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Later on, the Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to - Aartech Solonics Limited and fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 23, 1992 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Aartech pioneered the development of Indias first import substitute fast bus transfer system in the mid 1980s for power plants and continuous process industries, and remains a market leader in this field till date in India. Then came Faradigm, Load Checker, Single Put Anniciator, BTS - LT and many more.The Company is an ISO 9001: 2015 certified 30 years old company working in the field of Specialized and Selected Energy Applications. Its popular flagship import substitute product BTS 2000 Fast Bus Transfer System is used in a large number of power plants and process industries (aggregating to > 50,000 MW in India and some abroad) and as one of the manufacturer of this technology in India, competing with a handful of global manufacturers internationally.The Company is a system solution-oriented R&D enterprise in the field of specialized and selected energy appliances. The Company is involved in the manufacturing of electricity distribution & control apparatus [electrical apparatus for switching or protecting electrical circuits (e.g. switches, fuses, voltage limiters, surge suppressors, junction boxes etc.) for a voltage exceeding 1000 volts; similar apparatus (including relays, sockets etc.) for a voltage not exceeding 1000 volts; boards, panels, consoles, cabinets and other bases equipped with two or more of the above apparatus for electricity control or distribution of electricity including power capacitors.The Company serves the energy sector by providing comprehensive & desirable system solutions and thus creating great value to their stakeholders. It provides technical expertise to all the customers in expanding energy market across the globe. The Company believes in entrepreneurially driven identification of specialised and selected applied energy applications, followed by careful application of its R&D, domain knowledge and skills in an integrated systems solution approach to meet such growing challenges.The Company works around the concept of System Solution Division (SSDs). The Company has several operative System Solution Divisions (SSDs), BTS 2000 - Microprocessor Based Fast Bus Transfer Systems (being the flagship SSD at present), Ultra-Capacitor, Load Checker, Control & Relay Panel & Load Checkers. It also offers solutions/services on Clip Fault Current Limiters, Pure Wave DSTATCOM, Pure wave UPS & Wedge Tightness Detector. The Company has also started business line in LED Backlit frames and trading of plastic enclosures for industrial purposes. The Companys customer base includes many names from various domains such as Defense, Power Generation, Railways, Heavy Earth Moving Equipments, Oil & Gas Industry and Academics.The Company incorporated two wholly owned subsidiary company, AIC Aartech Solonics Private Limited and Faradigm Ultracapacitors Private Limited in 2017.In 2018-19, the Company formed a joint company M/S Enerqual Technology Private Limited where Aartech is a 30% minority Shareholder. In March 2019, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 21,20,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 7.02 Crore.