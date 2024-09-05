|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|The 42 Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be conducted through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) and will be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 and the remote e-voting period commences on Friday, September 27, 2024 (9.00 a.m. IST) and ends on Sunday, September 29, 2024 (5.00 p.m. IST). Further, the Board has also approved 42 Board Report along with its Annexures. Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on 05/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024)1 Proceedings of 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.