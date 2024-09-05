The 42 Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be conducted through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) and will be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 and the remote e-voting period commences on Friday, September 27, 2024 (9.00 a.m. IST) and ends on Sunday, September 29, 2024 (5.00 p.m. IST). Further, the Board has also approved 42 Board Report along with its Annexures. Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on 05/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024)1 Proceedings of 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)