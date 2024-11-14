Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Aartech Solonics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited IndAS Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 12:00 Noon approved the Un-audited IndAS Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, along with Limited Review Report. The meeting commenced at 12:00 Noon (IST) and concluded at 04:30 PM (IST).

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

Aartech Solonics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024) Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on 05/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Aartech Solonics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited IndAS Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024

The Board of Directors in its meeting held on August 12, 2024 have allotted 10590125 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each as fully paid Bonus Shares to the existing shareholders of the Company as on record date August 09, 2024 in the ratio of 1:2 [i.e., 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share for every 2 (Two) equity shares held]

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 27 Jul 2024

The Board of Directors in their meeting dated Saturday, July 27, 2024 have fixed August 09, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of: 1. Sub-division / split of existing equity shares of the company from 1 (One) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each, fully paid up into 2 (Two) equity shares having face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up; and 2. Ascertaining the eligibility of security holders entitled for issuance of bonus equity shares of the company in the ratio of 1:2 [i.e., 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share for every 2 (Two) equity shares] having face value of Rs. 5/- (considering post sub-division / split of face value of equity shares)

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2024 4 Jun 2024

Aartech Solonics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/06/2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.06.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 16 May 2024

Aartech Solonics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Reconstitution of Board Committees (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024

Aartech Solonics Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was scheduled on 11/03/2024, revised to 19/03/2024 at 12:30 P.M., inter alia to consider and approve: 1. Investment of funds of the Company within approved limits (i.e., sixty per cent of its paid-up share capital, free reserves, and securities premium account OR one hundred per cent of its free reserves and securities premium account, whichever is more) for subscription, purchase or otherwise acquire shares, stocks, debentures (fully convertible/ partly convertible/ non-convertible), bonds, securities etc. in a UK and US based company. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.03.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024