Marine Electricals (India) Ltd Share Price

252.3
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open270
  • Day's High270
  • 52 Wk High333
  • Prev. Close265.55
  • Day's Low252.3
  • 52 Wk Low 84.75
  • Turnover (lac)786.36
  • P/E99.83
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value25.06
  • EPS2.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,480.34
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Marine Electricals (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

270

Prev. Close

265.55

Turnover(Lac.)

786.36

Day's High

270

Day's Low

252.3

52 Week's High

333

52 Week's Low

84.75

Book Value

25.06

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,480.34

P/E

99.83

EPS

2.66

Divi. Yield

0

Marine Electricals (India) Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Marine Electricals (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Marine Electricals (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:02 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.44%

Non-Promoter- 0.35%

Institutions: 0.35%

Non-Institutions: 31.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Marine Electricals (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

29.85

32.83

26.5

26.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

192.9

147.25

117.66

107.64

Net Worth

222.75

180.08

144.16

133.87

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

199.87

207.71

287.66

209.44

yoy growth (%)

-3.77

-27.79

37.34

8.26

Raw materials

-142.36

-151.17

-203.28

-129.94

As % of sales

71.22

72.78

70.66

62.04

Employee costs

-17.64

-19.38

-16.89

-14.87

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.85

8.05

17.68

14.73

Depreciation

-7.64

-5.53

-3.91

-4.37

Tax paid

-3.02

-1.67

-5.96

-6.12

Working capital

24.47

47.5

12.13

7.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.77

-27.79

37.34

8.26

Op profit growth

48.62

-38.63

19.73

13.19

EBIT growth

18.15

-29.49

18.91

22.56

Net profit growth

22.74

-45.59

36.14

8.64

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

622.12

442.85

376.33

251.29

262.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

622.12

442.85

376.33

251.29

262.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.29

4.53

4.85

7.73

6.07

Marine Electricals (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Marine Electricals (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Venkatesh K Uchil

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Vinay K Uchil

Non Executive Director

Tanuja Pudhierkar

Non Executive Director

Madan Pendse

Non Executive Director

NIKUNJ KISHORE MISHRA

Non Executive Director

Shailendra Kumar Shukla

Independent Director

Vikas Jaywant

Independent Director

Mohan Rao

Company Secretary

Mitali Ambre

Independent Director

Archana Rajagopalan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Marine Electricals (India) Ltd

Summary

Late Mr. Krishnappa Uchil had started a business via a Proprietary concern in the year 1978, which was engaged in the manufacturing of Switch Gears for the Indian Navy. After he expired in the year 2004, the running business of Proprietary firm has been taken over by his family members via M/s Marine Electricals (a Partnership Firm). Later, the said Partnership Firm was converted to a Private Company as Marine Electricals (India) Private Limited on December 04, 2007. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Marine Electricals (India) Limited on August 01, 2018. With the establishment of Goa Plant, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of all types of marine and industrial electrical & electronic components like switch-gears, control-gears etc. and is also engaged in renewable energy sector speci?cally solar. It also provides services like designing, fabricating etc. for all types of electrical & electronic installations in India and abroad and undertake annual maintenance contracts.The Company offers the entire power systems starting from the generators right up the lighting distribution panels and sockets thus offering a complete system responsibility, using the latest engineering tools it ensure that individual components forming part of the complete system comply with the requirements (short circuit levels, discrimination, cascading, harmonic distortion, failure mode effect analysis, vibration etc
Company FAQs

What is the Marine Electricals India Ltd share price today?

The Marine Electricals India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹252.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Marine Electricals India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Marine Electricals India Ltd is ₹3480.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Marine Electricals India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Marine Electricals India Ltd is 99.83 and 10.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Marine Electricals India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Marine Electricals India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Marine Electricals India Ltd is ₹84.75 and ₹333 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Marine Electricals India Ltd?

Marine Electricals India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.41%, 3 Years at 89.13%, 1 Year at 165.15%, 6 Month at 55.87%, 3 Month at 18.84% and 1 Month at 2.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Marine Electricals India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Marine Electricals India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.17 %
Institutions - 0.33 %
Public - 28.50 %

