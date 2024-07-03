Summary

Late Mr. Krishnappa Uchil had started a business via a Proprietary concern in the year 1978, which was engaged in the manufacturing of Switch Gears for the Indian Navy. After he expired in the year 2004, the running business of Proprietary firm has been taken over by his family members via M/s Marine Electricals (a Partnership Firm). Later, the said Partnership Firm was converted to a Private Company as Marine Electricals (India) Private Limited on December 04, 2007. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Marine Electricals (India) Limited on August 01, 2018. With the establishment of Goa Plant, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of all types of marine and industrial electrical & electronic components like switch-gears, control-gears etc. and is also engaged in renewable energy sector speci?cally solar. It also provides services like designing, fabricating etc. for all types of electrical & electronic installations in India and abroad and undertake annual maintenance contracts.The Company offers the entire power systems starting from the generators right up the lighting distribution panels and sockets thus offering a complete system responsibility, using the latest engineering tools it ensure that individual components forming part of the complete system comply with the requirements (short circuit levels, discrimination, cascading, harmonic distortion, failure mode effect analysis, vibration etc

Read More