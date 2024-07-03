Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹270
Prev. Close₹265.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹786.36
Day's High₹270
Day's Low₹252.3
52 Week's High₹333
52 Week's Low₹84.75
Book Value₹25.06
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,480.34
P/E99.83
EPS2.66
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.85
32.83
26.5
26.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
192.9
147.25
117.66
107.64
Net Worth
222.75
180.08
144.16
133.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
199.87
207.71
287.66
209.44
yoy growth (%)
-3.77
-27.79
37.34
8.26
Raw materials
-142.36
-151.17
-203.28
-129.94
As % of sales
71.22
72.78
70.66
62.04
Employee costs
-17.64
-19.38
-16.89
-14.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.85
8.05
17.68
14.73
Depreciation
-7.64
-5.53
-3.91
-4.37
Tax paid
-3.02
-1.67
-5.96
-6.12
Working capital
24.47
47.5
12.13
7.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.77
-27.79
37.34
8.26
Op profit growth
48.62
-38.63
19.73
13.19
EBIT growth
18.15
-29.49
18.91
22.56
Net profit growth
22.74
-45.59
36.14
8.64
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
622.12
442.85
376.33
251.29
262.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
622.12
442.85
376.33
251.29
262.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.29
4.53
4.85
7.73
6.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Venkatesh K Uchil
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Vinay K Uchil
Non Executive Director
Tanuja Pudhierkar
Non Executive Director
Madan Pendse
Non Executive Director
NIKUNJ KISHORE MISHRA
Non Executive Director
Shailendra Kumar Shukla
Independent Director
Vikas Jaywant
Independent Director
Mohan Rao
Company Secretary
Mitali Ambre
Independent Director
Archana Rajagopalan
Summary
Late Mr. Krishnappa Uchil had started a business via a Proprietary concern in the year 1978, which was engaged in the manufacturing of Switch Gears for the Indian Navy. After he expired in the year 2004, the running business of Proprietary firm has been taken over by his family members via M/s Marine Electricals (a Partnership Firm). Later, the said Partnership Firm was converted to a Private Company as Marine Electricals (India) Private Limited on December 04, 2007. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Marine Electricals (India) Limited on August 01, 2018. With the establishment of Goa Plant, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of all types of marine and industrial electrical & electronic components like switch-gears, control-gears etc. and is also engaged in renewable energy sector speci?cally solar. It also provides services like designing, fabricating etc. for all types of electrical & electronic installations in India and abroad and undertake annual maintenance contracts.The Company offers the entire power systems starting from the generators right up the lighting distribution panels and sockets thus offering a complete system responsibility, using the latest engineering tools it ensure that individual components forming part of the complete system comply with the requirements (short circuit levels, discrimination, cascading, harmonic distortion, failure mode effect analysis, vibration etc
The Marine Electricals India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹252.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Marine Electricals India Ltd is ₹3480.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Marine Electricals India Ltd is 99.83 and 10.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Marine Electricals India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Marine Electricals India Ltd is ₹84.75 and ₹333 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Marine Electricals India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.41%, 3 Years at 89.13%, 1 Year at 165.15%, 6 Month at 55.87%, 3 Month at 18.84% and 1 Month at 2.73%.
