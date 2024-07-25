Marine Electricals (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 24, 2024. Marine Electricals (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on August 17, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024) MARINE ELECTRICALS (INDIA) LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 17-Aug-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024) Marine Electricals (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Sub: Corrigendum to the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting dated July 24, 2024 ofMarine Electricals (India) Limited.This is with reference to the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting dated July 24, 2024 issued tothe members of Marine Electricals (India) Limited ( Company ) on July 25, 2024 and the ongoing evotingavailable from Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 9:00 a.m. (IST) to Friday, August 16, 2024 at 5:00p.m. (IST). We are submitting herewith, a corrigendum dated August 13, 2024 to the above referredNotice of Extraordinary General Meeting dated July 24,2024 of the Company ( Corrigendum ).The Company through this corrigendum (Corrigendum) wishes to bring to the notice of theShareholders, certain corrections/rectifications in respect of the Preferential Issue, in the said EGMNotice based on comments received from National Stock Exchange of India Limited.This Corrigendum to the Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting shall form an integral part ofthe Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting dated July 24, 2024 which has already been circulatedto shareholders of Company and on and from the date hereof and the Extraordinary General Meetingnotice shall always be read in conjunction with this Corrigendum which is also being uploaded on thewebsite of the Company at www.marineelectricals.com, on the website of Big Share Services PrivateLimited at https://www.bigshareonline.com. The said Corrigendum is also available on the websiteof the Stock Exchange, i.e The National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) at www.nseindia.com.All other contents/information mentioned in the Extraordinary General Meeting Notice togetherwith the explanatory statement, save and except as modified or supplemented by the Corrigendum,shall remain unchanged.. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024) Marine Electricals (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 17, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/08/2024) Marine Electricals (India) Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 17, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024)