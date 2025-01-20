iifl-logo-icon 1
Marine Electricals (India) Ltd Key Ratios

235.1
(0.30%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:39:55 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Marine Electricals (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.96

Op profit growth

15.37

EBIT growth

20.52

Net profit growth

42.46

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.83

8.17

EBIT margin

10.28

7.42

Net profit margin

5.13

3.13

RoCE

11.65

RoNW

2.06

RoA

1.45

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.1

2.4

Dividend per share

0.2

0

Cash EPS

0.3

0.87

Book value per share

13.28

61.15

Valuation ratios

P/E

59.81

7.5

P/CEPS

213.47

20.66

P/B

4.95

0.29

EV/EBIDTA

24.36

40.43

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-19.99

-19.77

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

248.95

Inventory days

111.82

Creditor days

-224.91

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.89

-2.12

Net debt / equity

0.27

0.27

Net debt / op. profit

1.64

1.77

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-69.2

-71.06

Employee costs

-10.08

-11.09

Other costs

-9.86

-9.67

