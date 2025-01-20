Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.96
Op profit growth
15.37
EBIT growth
20.52
Net profit growth
42.46
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.83
8.17
EBIT margin
10.28
7.42
Net profit margin
5.13
3.13
RoCE
11.65
RoNW
2.06
RoA
1.45
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.1
2.4
Dividend per share
0.2
0
Cash EPS
0.3
0.87
Book value per share
13.28
61.15
Valuation ratios
P/E
59.81
7.5
P/CEPS
213.47
20.66
P/B
4.95
0.29
EV/EBIDTA
24.36
40.43
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-19.99
-19.77
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
248.95
Inventory days
111.82
Creditor days
-224.91
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.89
-2.12
Net debt / equity
0.27
0.27
Net debt / op. profit
1.64
1.77
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-69.2
-71.06
Employee costs
-10.08
-11.09
Other costs
-9.86
-9.67
