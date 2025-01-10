Marine Electricals (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
29.85
32.83
26.5
26.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
192.9
147.25
117.66
107.64
Net Worth
222.75
180.08
144.16
133.87
Minority Interest
Debt
76.34
54.56
29.03
47.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.77
0.87
0.78
1.4
Total Liabilities
299.86
235.51
173.97
183.01
Fixed Assets
51.13
39.45
40.38
39.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
36
25.63
9.19
11.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.98
1.29
1.77
1.64
Networking Capital
193.32
153.01
114.95
120.76
Inventories
73.46
44.42
56.94
58.59
Inventory Days
106.99
Sundry Debtors
262.42
174.38
119.16
127.05
Debtor Days
232.01
Other Current Assets
77.32
71.91
45.24
51.14
Sundry Creditors
-179.12
-105.42
-80.33
-90.46
Creditor Days
165.19
Other Current Liabilities
-40.76
-32.28
-26.06
-25.56
Cash
17.44
16.13
7.68
10.06
Total Assets
299.87
235.51
173.97
183
