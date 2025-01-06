Marine Electricals (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.85
8.05
17.68
14.73
Depreciation
-7.64
-5.53
-3.91
-4.37
Tax paid
-3.02
-1.67
-5.96
-6.12
Working capital
24.47
47.5
12.13
7.76
Other operating items
Operating
24.65
48.34
19.93
11.99
Capital expenditure
4.03
-0.6
9.94
4.3
Free cash flow
28.68
47.73
29.87
16.29
Equity raised
202.57
158.61
88.16
65.95
Investing
0.61
3.06
-0.02
0.33
Financing
20.93
6.71
13.46
2.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
252.79
216.11
131.48
85.51
