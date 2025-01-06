iifl-logo-icon 1
Marine Electricals (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

252.3
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025

Marine Electric. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.85

8.05

17.68

14.73

Depreciation

-7.64

-5.53

-3.91

-4.37

Tax paid

-3.02

-1.67

-5.96

-6.12

Working capital

24.47

47.5

12.13

7.76

Other operating items

Operating

24.65

48.34

19.93

11.99

Capital expenditure

4.03

-0.6

9.94

4.3

Free cash flow

28.68

47.73

29.87

16.29

Equity raised

202.57

158.61

88.16

65.95

Investing

0.61

3.06

-0.02

0.33

Financing

20.93

6.71

13.46

2.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

252.79

216.11

131.48

85.51

