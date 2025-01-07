iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Marine Electricals (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

254.7
(0.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Marine Electricals (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

199.87

207.71

287.66

209.44

yoy growth (%)

-3.77

-27.79

37.34

8.26

Raw materials

-142.36

-151.17

-203.28

-129.94

As % of sales

71.22

72.78

70.66

62.04

Employee costs

-17.64

-19.38

-16.89

-14.87

As % of sales

8.82

9.33

5.87

7.1

Other costs

-17.22

-21.91

-42.65

-43.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.61

10.55

14.82

20.95

Operating profit

22.63

15.23

24.81

20.72

OPM

11.32

7.33

8.62

9.89

Depreciation

-7.64

-5.53

-3.91

-4.37

Interest expense

-7.72

-7.67

-4.61

-4.01

Other income

3.58

6.03

1.4

2.4

Profit before tax

10.85

8.05

17.68

14.73

Taxes

-3.02

-1.67

-5.96

-6.12

Tax rate

-27.9

-20.81

-33.72

-41.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.82

6.37

11.72

8.61

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

7.82

6.37

11.72

8.61

yoy growth (%)

22.74

-45.59

36.14

8.64

NPM

3.91

3.07

4.07

4.11

Marine Electric. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Marine Electricals (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.