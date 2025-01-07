Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
199.87
207.71
287.66
209.44
yoy growth (%)
-3.77
-27.79
37.34
8.26
Raw materials
-142.36
-151.17
-203.28
-129.94
As % of sales
71.22
72.78
70.66
62.04
Employee costs
-17.64
-19.38
-16.89
-14.87
As % of sales
8.82
9.33
5.87
7.1
Other costs
-17.22
-21.91
-42.65
-43.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.61
10.55
14.82
20.95
Operating profit
22.63
15.23
24.81
20.72
OPM
11.32
7.33
8.62
9.89
Depreciation
-7.64
-5.53
-3.91
-4.37
Interest expense
-7.72
-7.67
-4.61
-4.01
Other income
3.58
6.03
1.4
2.4
Profit before tax
10.85
8.05
17.68
14.73
Taxes
-3.02
-1.67
-5.96
-6.12
Tax rate
-27.9
-20.81
-33.72
-41.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.82
6.37
11.72
8.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
7.82
6.37
11.72
8.61
yoy growth (%)
22.74
-45.59
36.14
8.64
NPM
3.91
3.07
4.07
4.11
