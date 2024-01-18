|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|12 Aug 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|0.2
|10
|Final
|Recommended payment of final dividend of Rs. 0.20 per share (10%) of face value of Rs.2 each for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing 17th Annual General Meeting of the company Marine Electricals (India) Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend is 20-Sep-2024. Marine Electricals (India) Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 20-Sep-2024 to 27-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Dividend.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.