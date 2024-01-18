Recommended payment of final dividend of Rs. 0.20 per share (10%) of face value of Rs.2 each for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing 17th Annual General Meeting of the company Marine Electricals (India) Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend is 20-Sep-2024. Marine Electricals (India) Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 20-Sep-2024 to 27-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Dividend.