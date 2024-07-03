Marine Electricals (India) Ltd Summary

Late Mr. Krishnappa Uchil had started a business via a Proprietary concern in the year 1978, which was engaged in the manufacturing of Switch Gears for the Indian Navy. After he expired in the year 2004, the running business of Proprietary firm has been taken over by his family members via M/s Marine Electricals (a Partnership Firm). Later, the said Partnership Firm was converted to a Private Company as Marine Electricals (India) Private Limited on December 04, 2007. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Marine Electricals (India) Limited on August 01, 2018. With the establishment of Goa Plant, the Company is engaged in manufacturing and sale of all types of marine and industrial electrical & electronic components like switch-gears, control-gears etc. and is also engaged in renewable energy sector speci?cally solar. It also provides services like designing, fabricating etc. for all types of electrical & electronic installations in India and abroad and undertake annual maintenance contracts.The Company offers the entire power systems starting from the generators right up the lighting distribution panels and sockets thus offering a complete system responsibility, using the latest engineering tools it ensure that individual components forming part of the complete system comply with the requirements (short circuit levels, discrimination, cascading, harmonic distortion, failure mode effect analysis, vibration etc.). It has delivered solutions to a variety of vessels like bulk carriers, container vessels, luxury yachts, offshore vessels, dredgers, frigates, corvettes, fast attack crafts, offshore patrol vessels etc.Apart from this, the Company also provides solution in Low Voltage, Medium Voltage and Industrial Automation backed by In-house Product Design & Development, Manufacturing, Installations and after sale service. The Company has business relationships with global electrical players like Schneider Electric, Siemens, GE. Further, the company has entered into an agreement with NLC India Limited to provide Solar Power Evacuation system, thus venturing into the renewable energy segment. The manufacturing facilities have all the latest CNC bending and turret punching machines to deliver equipment within the demanding tolerances to meet the requirements of this latest globally offered panels, this is also supported by Companys pre-treatment and painting facilities.The Company has the competence and facilities to provide these state of the art panels starting from design and development to prompt after sales support. The Company manufacturing facilities are certified as per ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001 for the Quality Management system, Environmental Management System and Occupation Health & Safety Management System respectively.In October 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 64,96,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital from public aggregating to Rs. 42.87 Crore.On 4 January 2023, the Company acquired 75% stake in Xanatos Marine Ltd. Post this transaction, Xanatos Marine Ltd become a subsidiary company of the Company.