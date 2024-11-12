|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the Unaudited financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Marine Electricals (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and dividend Marine Electricals (India) Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 12, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 0.20 per equity share. . (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|To consider Fund Raising Marine Electricals (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Marine Electricals (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Mar 2024
|16 Mar 2024
|Marine Electricals (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 600000 securities pursuant to Preferential Issue at its meeting held on March 16, 2024
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020 and other business matters Marine Electricals (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
