To the Members of

Marine Electricals (India) Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Marine Electricals (India) Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone cash flow statement for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “standalone financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the standalone state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its standalone profit (including other comprehensive income), standalone changes in equity and its standalone cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (“SAs”) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

Without qualifying our opinion on account of this matter, we draw attention to following matters included in Note to the standalone financial statements:

Note 67 included in notes to the standalone financial statements regarding the fact that the Company had paid an advance of USD 8,00,000 to a supplier in China during the financial year 2017-18 for procurement of solar PV modules carried at Rs 584.48 lakhs as at 31 March 2023. Due to non-receipt of the material from the supplier and since the supplier has filed for insolvency during the year, the Company has determined that the said advance is no longer recoverable and the entire amount of Rs 584.48 lakhs have been charged to standalone statement of profit and loss in the current financial year ended 31 March 2024.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr ‘ Key Audit Matters No. Auditors response 1 Revenue recognition accuracy, measurement, presentation and disclosure Our audit procedures included following: Revenue is measured based on transaction price, which is the consideration. As disclosed in Note 3.7 to the standalone financial statements, revenue from contract with customers is recognized when the Company satisfies the performance obligation by transfer of control of promised product or service to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration which the Company expects to receive in exchange for those products or services. Control is defined as the ability to direct the use of and obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from an asset. • Considering the appropriateness of the managements accounting policies regarding revenue recognition; • Obtained an understanding of managements process over revenue recognition and evaluated design of internal controls around revenue recognition; At the inception of the contract, the Company identifies the goods or services promised in the contract and assess which of the promised goods or services shall be identified as separate performance obligations. Promised goods or services give rise to separate performance obligations if they are capable of being distinct. • Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing;

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

The Annual Report is not made available to us at the date of this auditors report. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error

In preparing the standalone financial statements, Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs specified under section143(10) of the Act, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure A”, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report to the extent applicable, that:

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

(b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS prescribed under Section 133 of the Act;

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the standalone financial statements disclose the impact of pending litigations on the standalone financial position of the Company as at 31 March 2024 - Refer Note 53 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts, including derivative contracts, for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024;

iii. there were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024;

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been

advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March 2024.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that the audit log is not maintained in case of modification by certain users with specific access and for direct data changes at the database level.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Saini Pati Shah & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No: 137904W/W100622

Som Nath Saini Partner Membership No: 093079 Mumbai, May 29, 2024 UDIN:24093079BKFVDC4337

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report - 31 March 2024

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the

standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report the following:

(I) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and

situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which property, plant and equipment are verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements, are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency

of such verification is reasonable. We are informed that no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company during the year has made investments in companies, provided guarantees to companies & firms and granted interest bearing unsecured loans to companies and interest free unsecured loans to other parties (employees) in respect of which the requisite information is as below:

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company during the year has provided guarantees to companies & firms and interest bearing unsecured loans to companies and interest free unsecured loans to other parties (employees) as below:

(Rs. in lakhs)

Particulars Guarantees Loans Aggregate amount during the year ended - Subsidiaries 4,170.72 169.55 - Others (employees) - 16.40 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 1,670.72 164.95 - Others (employees) - 11.91

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the loans granted during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of interest free unsecured loans given to other parties (employees), in our opinion the repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular. In respect of interest bearing unsecured loans granted to companies, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated:

(Rs. in lakhs)

Name of Entity Nature Amount outstanding Remarks Evigo Charge Private Limited Loan 52.50 Repayment of principal and interest is not stipulated Xanatech Synergies Private Limited Loan 112.45 Repayment of principal and interest is not stipulated

Hence, we are unable to make a specific comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of such loan.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans granted during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has granted unsecured loans during the year which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies. Of these following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans granted to promoters or related parties as defined in Clause (76) of Section 2 of the Companies Act 2013 (“the Act").

(Rs. in lakhs)

Particulars Related parties Promoters Aggregate amount of loans outstanding: - Repayable on demand 164.95 - Percentage of loans to the total loans 42.57% -

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans and investments made, and guarantees and security provided by it, as applicable.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there is no amount which has been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/business activity. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues have been subsumed into Goods and

Services Tax.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records

of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities though there has been delays in certain instances. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred to in subclause (a) above that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except as stated below:

(Rs in lakhs)

Nature of the statute Nature of the dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount demanded Amount paid under protest The Income tax Act 1961 Income tax and interest Assessing Officer A.Y 2013-14 to A.Y 2015-16 4.74 - The Income tax Act 1961 Income tax and interest Assessing Officer A.Y. 2016-17 6.08 - The Income tax Act 1961 Income tax, penalty and interest Commissioner of Income tax A.Y. 2017-18 6.87 The Income tax Act 1961 Income tax and interest Commissioner (Appeals) A.Y. 2018-19 8.08 1.08 The Income tax Act 1961 Income tax and interest Commissioner (Appeals) A.Y. 2019-20 15.83 1.98 The Income tax Act 1961 Income tax and interest Commissioner (Appeals) A.Y. 2021-22 30.31 - Sales Tax Act and VAT laws Sales tax and interest Assistant commercial tax Officer F.Y 2009-10 43.46 - Sales Tax Act and VAT laws Sales tax and interest Assistant commercial tax Officer F.Y 2016-17 27.66 - Maharashtra Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Tax, interest and penalty Deputy Commissioner of State Tax F.Y. 2018-19 94.16 Goa Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Tax, interest and penalty Commercial Tax officer F.Y. 2018-19 6.33 - The Custom Act, 1962 Custom duty and penalty Custom, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 13.08.2014 to 30.10.2018 132.62 65.00

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records

of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans and borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or government or government authority. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the terms loans have been applied, on an overall basis, for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or persons on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associate (as defined under the act). The Company does not hold any investment in any joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2024. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate (as defined under the act). The Company does not hold any investment in any joint venture (as defined under the act) during the year ended 31 March 2024. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has made a preferential allotment of equity shares (on conversion of convertible warrants) during the year, in compliance with the requirements of Section 42 of the Act. The amounts raised have been used for the purpose for which funds were raised as set out below:

(Rs in lakhs)

Nature of securities Purpose for which funds raised Total amount raised Amount utilized for other purposes Unutilized balance as at balance sheet date Equity shares and convertible warrants Funding long-term working capital requirements, investment in subsidiaries and general corporate purposes 1,393.03

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the

Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and section 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as required under section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash loss in the current as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to

a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act in respect of ongoing projects. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report - 31 March 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

(Referred to in paragraph (2)(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Marine Electricals (India) Limited (“the Company”) as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“the Guidance Note”).

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with respect to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with respect to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with respect to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with respect to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls

with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For Saini Pati Shah & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No: 137904W/W100622