|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|Convening of the 17th Annual General Meeting of the company on Friday, 27th September 024 at 3.00 P.M. IST through video conference and/or other audio-visual means. Marine Electricals (India) Limited has informed the Exchange about Proceedings of the 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company (AGM) held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)
