Summary

Solex Energy Limited was originally incorporated on October 13, 2014 as Solex Energy Private Limited. Further the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed from Solex Energy Private Limited to Solex Energy Limited on September 22, 2017. Headquartered in Gujarat, India, the Company stands as a prominent solar photovoltaic module manufacturer. With the capability to produce modules using advanced MONO PERC and TOP-Con technology, Solex offers a diverse product range including Monofacial and Bi-facial modules across various power capacities.The Company is engaged providing renewable energy solutions, specialized in the manufacturing of Solar photovoltaic module, solar home light, solar street light, solar lantern, solar power plant, solar invertors, solar water heating systems and wood fired water heater etc. The Company provides the offered appliances in numerous specifications and customization in accordance with the demands of the customers. Solex Energy is an ISO 14001:2015 Certification, ISO 9001:2015 Certification, OHSAS 18001:2007 and CE MARK CERTIFIED offering systems of high quality and reliability. Solex modules are TUV certified & tested by the UL India Pvt. Ltd and comply in accordance with the standards.The Companys product ranges from Solar PV Module (3WP - 325 WP), Solar Lanterns (CFL & LED Base), Solar Home Light System (CFL & LED Base), Solar Street Light System (CFL & LED Base), Solar Off-Grid Power Plant (Solar Rooft

Read More