Solex Energy Ltd Share Price

1,295.3
(-7.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:43 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,275
  • Day's High1,377.1
  • 52 Wk High1,786.7
  • Prev. Close1,394.1
  • Day's Low1,269.9
  • 52 Wk Low 420
  • Turnover (lac)631.45
  • P/E172.32
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS8.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,399.25
  • Div. Yield0.04
No Records Found

Solex Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

1,275

Prev. Close

1,394.1

Turnover(Lac.)

631.45

Day's High

1,377.1

Day's Low

1,269.9

52 Week's High

1,786.7

52 Week's Low

420

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,399.25

P/E

172.32

EPS

8.09

Divi. Yield

0.04

Solex Energy Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.55

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

Solex Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Solex Energy targets ₹1500 crore investment to boost capacity

Solex Energy targets ₹1500 crore investment to boost capacity

30 Sep 2024|03:15 PM

Solex intends to raise new stock this fiscal year following its listing on the NSE main board, which will be used to support its Rs 1500-crore development plan.

Solex Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:04 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.14%

Non-Promoter- 0.91%

Institutions: 0.91%

Non-Institutions: 32.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Solex Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8

8

8

4.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.24

29.63

27.04

18.64

Net Worth

46.24

37.63

35.04

23.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

79.62

138.03

101.25

34.12

yoy growth (%)

-42.31

36.33

196.68

-26.37

Raw materials

-58.54

-116.34

-90.22

-29.57

As % of sales

73.52

84.28

89.1

86.65

Employee costs

-1.86

-1.21

-0.81

-0.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.28

6.24

4.38

1.36

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.32

-0.65

-0.4

Tax paid

-0.68

-1.79

-1.22

-0.45

Working capital

8.48

9.7

18.08

-0.86

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-42.31

36.33

196.68

-26.37

Op profit growth

-54.45

29.21

182.59

78.98

EBIT growth

-54.48

42.67

162.58

73.39

Net profit growth

-62.34

40.92

246.57

150.84

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

365.92

161.71

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

365.92

161.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

2.09

2.68

Solex Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,609.7

88.322,35,377.85774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,800.15

85.281,43,934.53440.450.432,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

736.75

123.351,12,372.44222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

61.95

387.2583,876.0583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,820.85

90.5781,021.04357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Solex Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Kalpeshkumar Ramanbhai Patel

Independent Director

Rajeshbhai Tulsibhai Patel

Director & CFO

Kiran Shah

Non Executive Director

Kamlesh Pravin Yagnik

Chairman & Managing Director

Chetan Sureshchandra Shah

Non Executive Director

Anil Rathi

Executive Director

Piyush Kailashchandra Chandak

Non Executive Director

Vipul Mulchand Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dilipkumar Gajanand Nikhare

Independent Director

Amitkumar D. Trivedi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Solex Energy Ltd

Summary

Solex Energy Limited was originally incorporated on October 13, 2014 as Solex Energy Private Limited. Further the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed from Solex Energy Private Limited to Solex Energy Limited on September 22, 2017. Headquartered in Gujarat, India, the Company stands as a prominent solar photovoltaic module manufacturer. With the capability to produce modules using advanced MONO PERC and TOP-Con technology, Solex offers a diverse product range including Monofacial and Bi-facial modules across various power capacities.The Company is engaged providing renewable energy solutions, specialized in the manufacturing of Solar photovoltaic module, solar home light, solar street light, solar lantern, solar power plant, solar invertors, solar water heating systems and wood fired water heater etc. The Company provides the offered appliances in numerous specifications and customization in accordance with the demands of the customers. Solex Energy is an ISO 14001:2015 Certification, ISO 9001:2015 Certification, OHSAS 18001:2007 and CE MARK CERTIFIED offering systems of high quality and reliability. Solex modules are TUV certified & tested by the UL India Pvt. Ltd and comply in accordance with the standards.The Companys product ranges from Solar PV Module (3WP - 325 WP), Solar Lanterns (CFL & LED Base), Solar Home Light System (CFL & LED Base), Solar Street Light System (CFL & LED Base), Solar Off-Grid Power Plant (Solar Rooft
Company FAQs

What is the Solex Energy Ltd share price today?

The Solex Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1295.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Solex Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Solex Energy Ltd is ₹1399.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Solex Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Solex Energy Ltd is 172.32 and 12.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Solex Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Solex Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Solex Energy Ltd is ₹420 and ₹1786.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Solex Energy Ltd?

Solex Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 125.33%, 3 Years at 165.46%, 1 Year at 213.31%, 6 Month at 20.20%, 3 Month at -16.11% and 1 Month at -6.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Solex Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Solex Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.15 %
Institutions - 0.91 %
Public - 32.94 %

