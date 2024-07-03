SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,275
Prev. Close₹1,394.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹631.45
Day's High₹1,377.1
Day's Low₹1,269.9
52 Week's High₹1,786.7
52 Week's Low₹420
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,399.25
P/E172.32
EPS8.09
Divi. Yield0.04
Solex intends to raise new stock this fiscal year following its listing on the NSE main board, which will be used to support its Rs 1500-crore development plan.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8
8
8
4.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.24
29.63
27.04
18.64
Net Worth
46.24
37.63
35.04
23.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
79.62
138.03
101.25
34.12
yoy growth (%)
-42.31
36.33
196.68
-26.37
Raw materials
-58.54
-116.34
-90.22
-29.57
As % of sales
73.52
84.28
89.1
86.65
Employee costs
-1.86
-1.21
-0.81
-0.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.28
6.24
4.38
1.36
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.32
-0.65
-0.4
Tax paid
-0.68
-1.79
-1.22
-0.45
Working capital
8.48
9.7
18.08
-0.86
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-42.31
36.33
196.68
-26.37
Op profit growth
-54.45
29.21
182.59
78.98
EBIT growth
-54.48
42.67
162.58
73.39
Net profit growth
-62.34
40.92
246.57
150.84
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
365.92
161.71
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
365.92
161.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
2.09
2.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,609.7
|88.32
|2,35,377.85
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,800.15
|85.28
|1,43,934.53
|440.45
|0.43
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
736.75
|123.35
|1,12,372.44
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
61.95
|387.25
|83,876.05
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,820.85
|90.57
|81,021.04
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Kalpeshkumar Ramanbhai Patel
Independent Director
Rajeshbhai Tulsibhai Patel
Director & CFO
Kiran Shah
Non Executive Director
Kamlesh Pravin Yagnik
Chairman & Managing Director
Chetan Sureshchandra Shah
Non Executive Director
Anil Rathi
Executive Director
Piyush Kailashchandra Chandak
Non Executive Director
Vipul Mulchand Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dilipkumar Gajanand Nikhare
Independent Director
Amitkumar D. Trivedi
Reports by Solex Energy Ltd
Summary
Solex Energy Limited was originally incorporated on October 13, 2014 as Solex Energy Private Limited. Further the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed from Solex Energy Private Limited to Solex Energy Limited on September 22, 2017. Headquartered in Gujarat, India, the Company stands as a prominent solar photovoltaic module manufacturer. With the capability to produce modules using advanced MONO PERC and TOP-Con technology, Solex offers a diverse product range including Monofacial and Bi-facial modules across various power capacities.The Company is engaged providing renewable energy solutions, specialized in the manufacturing of Solar photovoltaic module, solar home light, solar street light, solar lantern, solar power plant, solar invertors, solar water heating systems and wood fired water heater etc. The Company provides the offered appliances in numerous specifications and customization in accordance with the demands of the customers. Solex Energy is an ISO 14001:2015 Certification, ISO 9001:2015 Certification, OHSAS 18001:2007 and CE MARK CERTIFIED offering systems of high quality and reliability. Solex modules are TUV certified & tested by the UL India Pvt. Ltd and comply in accordance with the standards.The Companys product ranges from Solar PV Module (3WP - 325 WP), Solar Lanterns (CFL & LED Base), Solar Home Light System (CFL & LED Base), Solar Street Light System (CFL & LED Base), Solar Off-Grid Power Plant (Solar Rooft
Read More
The Solex Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1295.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Solex Energy Ltd is ₹1399.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Solex Energy Ltd is 172.32 and 12.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Solex Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Solex Energy Ltd is ₹420 and ₹1786.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Solex Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 125.33%, 3 Years at 165.46%, 1 Year at 213.31%, 6 Month at 20.20%, 3 Month at -16.11% and 1 Month at -6.59%.
