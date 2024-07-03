iifl-logo-icon 1
Solex Energy Ltd Half Yearly Results

1,310.9
(-1.79%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:05 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023

Gross Sales

273.09

272.89

93.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

273.09

272.89

93.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.08

1.38

0.72

Total Income

274.17

274.26

93.76

Total Expenditure

248.86

253.23

84.27

PBIDT

25.31

21.03

9.48

Interest

4.07

6.43

4.07

PBDT

21.24

14.59

5.41

Depreciation

4.07

4.38

4.08

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

Tax

4.3

2.09

0

Deferred Tax

-0.15

0.11

0.6

Reported Profit After Tax

13.02

8.01

0.73

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

13.02

8.01

0.73

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

13.02

8.01

0.73

EPS (Unit Curr.)

15.57

10.01

0.91

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

Equity

10.8

8

8

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.26

7.7

10.18

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

PATM(%)

4.76

2.93

0.78

Solex Energy: Related NEWS

Solex Energy targets ₹1500 crore investment to boost capacity

Solex Energy targets ₹1500 crore investment to boost capacity

30 Sep 2024|03:15 PM

Solex intends to raise new stock this fiscal year following its listing on the NSE main board, which will be used to support its Rs 1500-crore development plan.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Solex Energy Ltd

