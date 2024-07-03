Solex Energy Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
365.92
161.71
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
365.92
161.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
2.09
2.68
Total Income
368.02
164.39
Total Expenditure
337.51
150.39
PBIDT
30.51
14
Interest
10.5
5.61
PBDT
20
8.39
Depreciation
8.46
4.53
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
2.09
0.66
Deferred Tax
0.72
0.48
Reported Profit After Tax
8.73
2.71
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
8.73
2.71
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
8.73
2.71
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.92
3.39
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
8
8
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.33
8.65
PBDTM(%)
5.46
5.18
PATM(%)
2.38
1.67
Solex intends to raise new stock this fiscal year following its listing on the NSE main board, which will be used to support its Rs 1500-crore development plan.
