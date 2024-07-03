iifl-logo-icon 1
Solex Energy Ltd Annually Results

1,439.05
(9.78%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:40:16 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

365.92

161.71

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

365.92

161.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

2.09

2.68

Total Income

368.02

164.39

Total Expenditure

337.51

150.39

PBIDT

30.51

14

Interest

10.5

5.61

PBDT

20

8.39

Depreciation

8.46

4.53

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

2.09

0.66

Deferred Tax

0.72

0.48

Reported Profit After Tax

8.73

2.71

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

8.73

2.71

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

8.73

2.71

EPS (Unit Curr.)

10.92

3.39

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

Equity

8

8

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.33

8.65

PBDTM(%)

5.46

5.18

PATM(%)

2.38

1.67

Solex Energy: Related NEWS

Solex Energy targets ₹1500 crore investment to boost capacity

30 Sep 2024|03:15 PM

Solex intends to raise new stock this fiscal year following its listing on the NSE main board, which will be used to support its Rs 1500-crore development plan.

QUICKLINKS FOR Solex Energy Ltd

