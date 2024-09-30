iifl-logo-icon 1
Solex Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

1,306
(-4.88%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:13:21 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8

8

8

4.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.24

29.63

27.04

18.64

Net Worth

46.24

37.63

35.04

23.58

Minority Interest

Debt

96.16

65.94

19.42

12.1

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.2

0.48

0.02

0.05

Total Liabilities

143.6

104.05

54.48

35.73

Fixed Assets

54.72

55.39

24.77

0.93

Intangible Assets

Investments

14.68

0.83

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

74.02

47.69

29.31

32.73

Inventories

66.39

30.38

14.24

7.99

Inventory Days

36.62

Sundry Debtors

46.69

30.25

20.75

55.6

Debtor Days

254.88

Other Current Assets

29.29

23.8

12.59

9.21

Sundry Creditors

-49.18

-27.82

-12.56

-31.84

Creditor Days

145.96

Other Current Liabilities

-19.17

-8.92

-5.71

-8.23

Cash

0.19

0.13

0.39

2.07

Total Assets

143.61

104.04

54.47

35.73

