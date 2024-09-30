Solex Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8
8
8
4.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.24
29.63
27.04
18.64
Net Worth
46.24
37.63
35.04
23.58
Minority Interest
Debt
96.16
65.94
19.42
12.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.2
0.48
0.02
0.05
Total Liabilities
143.6
104.05
54.48
35.73
Fixed Assets
54.72
55.39
24.77
0.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.68
0.83
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
74.02
47.69
29.31
32.73
Inventories
66.39
30.38
14.24
7.99
Inventory Days
36.62
Sundry Debtors
46.69
30.25
20.75
55.6
Debtor Days
254.88
Other Current Assets
29.29
23.8
12.59
9.21
Sundry Creditors
-49.18
-27.82
-12.56
-31.84
Creditor Days
145.96
Other Current Liabilities
-19.17
-8.92
-5.71
-8.23
Cash
0.19
0.13
0.39
2.07
Total Assets
143.61
104.04
54.47
35.73
Solex intends to raise new stock this fiscal year following its listing on the NSE main board, which will be used to support its Rs 1500-crore development plan.Read More
