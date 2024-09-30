Solex Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

iifl-logo-icon 1
1,295.3
(-7.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:43 PM

Solex Energy FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.28

6.24

4.38

1.36

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.32

-0.65

-0.4

Tax paid

-0.68

-1.79

-1.22

-0.45

Working capital

8.48

9.7

18.08

-0.86

Other operating items

Operating

9.83

13.82

20.58

-0.35

Capital expenditure

0.06

1.05

0.02

0.53

Free cash flow

9.89

14.87

20.61

0.17

Equity raised

34.42

21.66

10.09

1.68

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

7.02

-1.18

5.06

-2.69

Dividends paid

0.25

0.25

0.49

0

Net in cash

51.58

35.61

36.26

-0.82

Solex Energy targets ₹1500 crore investment to boost capacity

Solex Energy targets ₹1500 crore investment to boost capacity

30 Sep 2024|03:15 PM

Solex intends to raise new stock this fiscal year following its listing on the NSE main board, which will be used to support its Rs 1500-crore development plan.

