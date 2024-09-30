Solex Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.28
6.24
4.38
1.36
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.32
-0.65
-0.4
Tax paid
-0.68
-1.79
-1.22
-0.45
Working capital
8.48
9.7
18.08
-0.86
Other operating items
Operating
9.83
13.82
20.58
-0.35
Capital expenditure
0.06
1.05
0.02
0.53
Free cash flow
9.89
14.87
20.61
0.17
Equity raised
34.42
21.66
10.09
1.68
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
7.02
-1.18
5.06
-2.69
Dividends paid
0.25
0.25
0.49
0
Net in cash
51.58
35.61
36.26
-0.82
Solex intends to raise new stock this fiscal year following its listing on the NSE main board, which will be used to support its Rs 1500-crore development plan.Read More
