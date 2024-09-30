iifl-logo-icon 1
Solex Energy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,334.8
(3.05%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

79.62

138.03

101.25

34.12

yoy growth (%)

-42.31

36.33

196.68

-26.37

Raw materials

-58.54

-116.34

-90.22

-29.57

As % of sales

73.52

84.28

89.1

86.65

Employee costs

-1.86

-1.21

-0.81

-0.69

As % of sales

2.34

0.87

0.8

2.05

Other costs

-15.86

-13.14

-4.53

-1.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.92

9.52

4.48

5.4

Operating profit

3.33

7.33

5.67

2

OPM

4.19

5.31

5.6

5.88

Depreciation

-0.25

-0.32

-0.65

-0.4

Interest expense

-1.08

-1.14

-0.79

-0.6

Other income

0.28

0.37

0.15

0.36

Profit before tax

2.28

6.24

4.38

1.36

Taxes

-0.68

-1.79

-1.22

-0.45

Tax rate

-29.83

-28.7

-27.9

-33.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.6

4.45

3.15

0.91

Exceptional items

0.07

0

0

0

Net profit

1.67

4.45

3.15

0.91

yoy growth (%)

-62.34

40.92

246.57

150.84

NPM

2.1

3.22

3.11

2.67

Solex Energy : related Articles

Solex Energy targets ₹1500 crore investment to boost capacity

Solex Energy targets ₹1500 crore investment to boost capacity

30 Sep 2024|03:15 PM

Solex intends to raise new stock this fiscal year following its listing on the NSE main board, which will be used to support its Rs 1500-crore development plan.

Read More

