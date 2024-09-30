Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
79.62
138.03
101.25
34.12
yoy growth (%)
-42.31
36.33
196.68
-26.37
Raw materials
-58.54
-116.34
-90.22
-29.57
As % of sales
73.52
84.28
89.1
86.65
Employee costs
-1.86
-1.21
-0.81
-0.69
As % of sales
2.34
0.87
0.8
2.05
Other costs
-15.86
-13.14
-4.53
-1.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.92
9.52
4.48
5.4
Operating profit
3.33
7.33
5.67
2
OPM
4.19
5.31
5.6
5.88
Depreciation
-0.25
-0.32
-0.65
-0.4
Interest expense
-1.08
-1.14
-0.79
-0.6
Other income
0.28
0.37
0.15
0.36
Profit before tax
2.28
6.24
4.38
1.36
Taxes
-0.68
-1.79
-1.22
-0.45
Tax rate
-29.83
-28.7
-27.9
-33.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.6
4.45
3.15
0.91
Exceptional items
0.07
0
0
0
Net profit
1.67
4.45
3.15
0.91
yoy growth (%)
-62.34
40.92
246.57
150.84
NPM
2.1
3.22
3.11
2.67
Solex intends to raise new stock this fiscal year following its listing on the NSE main board, which will be used to support its Rs 1500-crore development plan.Read More
