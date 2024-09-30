Solex Energy Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 28, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 0.55 per equity share. Solex Energy Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 21-Sep-2024 to 27-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Dividend. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)