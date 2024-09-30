|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Jan 2025
|11 Jan 2025
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Company convened a meeting today, January 11, 2025 where in Board of Directors, inter alia, has a. Considered and Approved the Appointment of Mr. Jayesh Jayantilal Gajjar (DIN: 10883778) as Additional Independent Director of the Company who shall hold office for a period of five (5) consecutive years with effect from January 11, 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholder. (The details required under Regulation 30 of the LODR Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 b. Considered and Approved the Appointment of Mr. Sanjay Bhagvandas Punjabi (DIN: 03125759) as Additional Independent Director of the Company who shall hold office for a period of five (5) consecutive years with effect from January 11, 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholder. (The details required under Regulation 30 of the LODR Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 c. Considered and Approved the Appointment of Mr. Sanjay Srivastava (DIN: 10901774) as Additional Independent Director of the Company who shall hold office for a period of five (5) consecutive years with effect from January 11, 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholder. (The details required under Regulation 30 of the LODR Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Solex Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|Solex Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 24, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|28 Aug 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|Solex Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 28, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|To consider bonus Solex Energy Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 08, 2024, have considered and approved bonus at the ratio of 1 : 4, i.e 1 Equity Shares for every 4 Equity Shares held. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Jul 2024
|20 Jul 2024
|Solex Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 20, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend if any. Solex Energy Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 28, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 0.55 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|SOLEX ENERGY LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 17th May 2024 to consider Fund raising and other business matters. Solex Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Apr 2024
|24 Apr 2024
|Solex Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 24, 2024.
Solex intends to raise new stock this fiscal year following its listing on the NSE main board, which will be used to support its Rs 1500-crore development plan.Read More
