Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Company convened a meeting today, January 11, 2025 where in Board of Directors, inter alia, has a. Considered and Approved the Appointment of Mr. Jayesh Jayantilal Gajjar (DIN: 10883778) as Additional Independent Director of the Company who shall hold office for a period of five (5) consecutive years with effect from January 11, 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholder. (The details required under Regulation 30 of the LODR Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 b. Considered and Approved the Appointment of Mr. Sanjay Bhagvandas Punjabi (DIN: 03125759) as Additional Independent Director of the Company who shall hold office for a period of five (5) consecutive years with effect from January 11, 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholder. (The details required under Regulation 30 of the LODR Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 c. Considered and Approved the Appointment of Mr. Sanjay Srivastava (DIN: 10901774) as Additional Independent Director of the Company who shall hold office for a period of five (5) consecutive years with effect from January 11, 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholder. (The details required under Regulation 30 of the LODR Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015