iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Solex Energy Ltd Board Meeting

1,290.4
(-0.16%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:19:08 PM

Solex Energy CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Jan 202511 Jan 2025
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Company convened a meeting today, January 11, 2025 where in Board of Directors, inter alia, has a. Considered and Approved the Appointment of Mr. Jayesh Jayantilal Gajjar (DIN: 10883778) as Additional Independent Director of the Company who shall hold office for a period of five (5) consecutive years with effect from January 11, 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholder. (The details required under Regulation 30 of the LODR Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 b. Considered and Approved the Appointment of Mr. Sanjay Bhagvandas Punjabi (DIN: 03125759) as Additional Independent Director of the Company who shall hold office for a period of five (5) consecutive years with effect from January 11, 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholder. (The details required under Regulation 30 of the LODR Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 c. Considered and Approved the Appointment of Mr. Sanjay Srivastava (DIN: 10901774) as Additional Independent Director of the Company who shall hold office for a period of five (5) consecutive years with effect from January 11, 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholder. (The details required under Regulation 30 of the LODR Regulations read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015
Board Meeting11 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Solex Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting24 Sep 202424 Sep 2024
Solex Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 24, 2024.
Board Meeting28 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
Solex Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 28, 2024.
Board Meeting8 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
To consider bonus Solex Energy Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 08, 2024, have considered and approved bonus at the ratio of 1 : 4, i.e 1 Equity Shares for every 4 Equity Shares held. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting20 Jul 202420 Jul 2024
Solex Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 20, 2024.
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend if any. Solex Energy Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 28, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 0.55 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting17 May 202413 May 2024
SOLEX ENERGY LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 17th May 2024 to consider Fund raising and other business matters. Solex Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting24 Apr 202424 Apr 2024
Solex Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 24, 2024.

Solex Energy: Related News

Solex Energy targets ₹1500 crore investment to boost capacity

Solex Energy targets ₹1500 crore investment to boost capacity

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2024|03:15 PM

Solex intends to raise new stock this fiscal year following its listing on the NSE main board, which will be used to support its Rs 1500-crore development plan.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Solex Energy Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.